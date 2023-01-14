Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
No. 25 Arkansas drops heartbreaker at Missouri, 79-76
Despite an inspired effort until the end, No. 25 Arkansas fell short Wednesday night as the Razorbacks dropped a heartbreaker to Missouri, 79-76, in Columbia (Mo.). With the loss, the Hogs fall to 12-6 overall on the season and currently sit at the bottom of the SEC standings with a 1-5 record in league play.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Missouri
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their fourth consecutive loss as they fell, 79-76, against the Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia (Mo.). The Hogs dropped to 12-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, marking their worst start to a conference season since the 2008-09 season. It was a...
247Sports
Lady Vols prepare for rematch with Florida
The Lady Vols will have a rematch against Florida on Thursday – and tip off “We Back Pat” in the SEC while trying to stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) will host Florida (12-6, 1-4) with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be livestreamed on SECN+ and former Lady Vol Kamera Harris will serve as an analyst.
Could Razorbacks Lose More Than Offensive Coordinator Today?
Report says closing of transfer portal today has been TCU's target date on OC.
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Look: College Football Fans Mourn Death Of Mascot
The University of Arkansas football team and fans said goodbye to their beloved live mascot, Tusk V, on Sunday. Tusk V died of natural causes at his home in Dardanelle, Ark. and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. The Russian boar was 4 years old. "Sending my condolences to my ...
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
247Sports
HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...
It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
247Sports
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local...
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater
After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
hogville.net
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
fayettevilleflyer.com
New brewery coming to east Fayetteville
It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
247Sports
