Quakertown, PA

Quakertown makes Escape the Rock history with three semifinalists

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler, top, won in overtime over a familiar foe to reach the 121-pound semifinals at Escape the Rock. He is joined by teammates Collin Gaj (145) and Calvin Lachman Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Mason Ziegler noticed that his righty shots weren’t working in Saturday’s 121-pound quarterfinal at Escape the Rock against Malvern Prep’s Tommy Link, so the Quakertown junior adjusted.

“I tried a lefty shot and it ended up working out really well,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler secured the winning takedown with eight seconds left in overtime to advance with a 3-1 victory.

“Tommy and I trained together last year at Malvern Wrestling Club,” Ziegler added. “We know each other pretty well. In the fall, I beat him 4-3 so I knew I could [do it again]. I wasn’t really worried. I was just going to keep wrestling that match until they told me I couldn’t wrestle anymore.”

Ziegler is joined by Collin Gaj (145) and Calvin Lachman in the semifinals. It is the first time Quakertown has had three in the ETR semis.

Other locals in the final four in their respective weight classes: Bethlehem Catholic’s returning champion Nate Desmond (114) and Kollin Rath (139); Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith (107) and top seed Holden Garcia (172); Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero (121), Max Stein (145) and Adam Waters (172); plus Northampton’s top seed Dagen Condomitti (160).

Securing history didn’t come easy for the Panthers.

Gaj secured a takedown with 20 seconds left in the second period, then learned from past experience against Western Reserve Academy (Ohio’s) Sam Cartella to avoid trouble from on bottom in third to win 2-0.

Cartella trailed Gaj during Super 32 in the fall, but tilted him multiple times from top in the second period to win.

“That was heartbreaking,” Gaj said of the Super 32 loss. “I don’t think I was mentally prepared for that match. I knew I was going to get [Cartella] here, so I was prepared and listened to my coaches who said I was better than him and I got it done.”

Gaj didn’t escape in the third, but was able to get to his feet, work the clock and put Cartella at risk of stalling calls. Cartella was never able to put Gaj in any danger the last two minutes Saturday.

Lachman and Southern Regional (N.J.’s) Riley O’Boyle exchanged escapes before the Quakertown junior got a takedown with 1:16 left to take the lead for good.

The Panther fought off several O’Boyle shot attempts before getting another takedown with two seconds left in a 5-2 win.

Quakertown coach Kurt Handel said matches like those are important for his three best wrestlers to draw upon past experiences.

“It wasn’t a pretty match,” he said of Lachman’s quarterfinal, “but he’s figuring out how to win those close matches. Those close matches last year, he would find a way to not come out on top.”

Ziegler also is shedding a series of past close losses by training smarter in the practice room. That technically sharp approach and growing confidence have added up to more victories in tight matches in 2022-23.

“I’m gaining more confidence after practice than I am after wins,” Ziegler said. “I’m going to peak at the right time and get a state gold medal … and get a gold medal here.”

Action resumes at 9 a.m. Sunday with fourth-round consolations followed by the semifinals at 10:30. The finals are set for 2 p.m.

Tough quarterfinal losses

Bethlehem Catholic’s Andrew Harmon gave up a takedown with 24 seconds left to lose 3-1 to Malvern Prep’s Reed Fulmer.

Faith Christian’s Cael Weidemoyer also was taken down late by Southern Regional’s (N.J.) Matt Henrich to lose 4-3.

Notre Dame-GP’s Vince Bouzakis fell behind 3-0 and couldn’t finish several shots in the third period against Christian Brothers Academy’s (N.J.) Julian George in the 145 quarters.

Teammate Aiden Compton also couldn’t get his offense going in a 5-0 loss to returning ETR champion Nick Pavlechko of State College at 285.

Blood round matchups

Sunday’s action starts with the fourth round of consolations, with the winners securing a medal. Two matchups are rematches from a dual meet earlier this month:

145 : Notre Dame-GP’s Vince Bouzakis vs. Bethlehem Catholic’s Charlie Scanlan. Bouzakis won the previous match 3-2.

285 : Notre Dame-GP’s Compton vs. Bethlehem Catholic’s Elijah Thompson. Compton won the first time 10-3

Notes

— Northampton’s Carson Wagner won his 100th career match, 5-4 over St. Peter’s Prep’s Gino Schinina. An escape with 41 seconds left was the difference for the senior, who joins classmate Dagen Condomitti in reaching the century mark.

— The top two seeds at 121 — Blair Academy’s Marc Anthony McGowan and returning champion Zach Jacaruso of Delaware Valley — scratched. Blair’s Lorenzo Norman, the top seed at 160, also scratched.

Others not participating: Bethlehem Catholic’s Keanu Dillard, Cole Campbell and Luke Thomas; Notre Dame-GP’s Tanner Berkenstock, Faith Christian’s Owin Brunner and Luke Sugalski; Northampton’s Landon Roland and Joe Doumat.

— Larry Deiter, Mark Getz and Rick Solofsky are representing District 11 officials at the tournament.

— Team standings: 1. Malvern Prep (116.5 points); 2. Blair Academy (113); 3. St. Peter’s Prep (91); 4. Faith Christian (85; 3 in semis; 6 in consolations); 5. St. Joseph’s Regional (84); 6. Bethlehem Catholic (80; 2, 5); 7. Christian Brothers Academy (71.5); 8. Notre Dame-GP (67.5, 2, 4); 9. Southern Regional (61.5); 10. Quakertown (53; 3, 0); 16. Pennridge (42; 0, 2); 19. Northampton (39.5; 1, 2)

— Condomitti faces Bekhruz Sadriddinov of host Council Rock South in the 160-pound semifinals. Condomitti pinned Sadriddinov in the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic final.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Escape the Rock

Saturday at Council Rock South H.S.

(Locals only)

PRELIMINARIES

133 : Anthony Paulino (St. John Vianney, N.J.) pinned Blaze Lewis (Penn), 0:45

139 : Cody Stank (Q) pinned Colby Wantman (St. Joe’s Prep), 3:28

145 : Luke Brazanskas (Delaware Valley) dec. Brady McMahon (Penn), 9-5

FIRST ROUND

107 : Anthony Mason (Southern Regional, N.J.) pinned Matt Sommer (Nor), 0:46; Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.) tech. fall Waylen Strzelski (Q), 15-0, 2:11; Kole Davidheiser (FCA) tech. fall Collin Bauman (Central Mountain), 16-1, 2:42; Colby Martinelli (Penn) tech. fall Derrik Horton (Paulsboro, N.J.), 15-0, 4:31; Ayden Smith (NDGP) tech. fall Alex Provines (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.), 17-2, 4:07

114 : Cole Coffin (Penn) pinned Dylan Hagen (JW Robinson), 0:55; Landon Machado (DV) dec. Zayne Dayoub (Nor), 7-6; Drew Roggie (St. Christopher, Va.) dec. Isaac Williams (Q), 4-1

121 : Carson Wagner (Nor) maj. dec. Brady Colville (DV), 19-6; Mason Ziegler (Q) pinned Matteo Eagleson (Mountain View, N.J.); Max Helton (Holy Spirit, N.J.) pinned Dan Metzler (Penn), 0:34; Santino Danise (Hanover Park, N.J.), maj. dec. Ryder Campbell (BC), 11-2; Cooper Feltman (NDGP) dec. Xavier Albo (Jesuit, Fla.), 6-5

127 : Trey Wagner (Nor) maj. dec. Kieran McNeil (Lyndhurst, N.J.), 15-2; Shane McFillin (BC) dec. A.J. Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.), 6-0; Steven Harris (Conwell-Egan) pinned Gavyn Kelton (NDGP), 1:16; Matt Lopes (Blair Academy, N.J.) pinned Anthony Granite (Penn), 1:09; Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA) maj. dec. Jack White (North Huntingdon), 15-2; Nathan McGill (Jesuit, Fla.) dec. Logan Pfistner (Q), 4-0

133 : Dom Moyer (DV) dec. Aiden Micheli (Nor), 5-4, TB-2; Cael McIntyre (BC) tech. fall Gage Mamie (North Huntingdon), 15-0, 2:00; Enzo Bell (McDonogh, Md.) dec. Tanner McQueen (NDGP), 8-1; Donovan Chavis (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.) pinned Kyler Roesener (Q), 1:59; Mason Wagner (FCA) dec. Jayden Bowles (Jesuit, Fla.), 3-2

139 : Chase Hontz (FCA) maj. dec. Jamar Wells (Caravel Academy, Del.), 11-1; Pierson Manville (State College) pinned Cody Stank (Q), 0:26; Brayden Brown (Legacy Christian, Ohio) dec. Austin Noe (Nor), 10-5; Bryson Vaughn (NDGP) tech. fall Sam Kuhns (Penn), 18-1, 5:01; Kollin Rath (BC) pinned Logan Mickley (Chambersburg), 1:46

145 : Collin Gaj (Q) pinned Tyler Frye (Chambersburg), 3:17; Tyler Hood (St. Christopher, Va.) maj. dec. Mason Basara (Nor), 9-1; Max Stein (FCA) pinned Colin Sakers (Caravel Academy, Del.), 2:32; Vince Bouzakis (NDGP) pinned Kristian Dobbik (Mountain View, N.J.), 0:56; Charlie Scanlan (BC) maj. dec. Colin Wooldridge (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 12-2

152 : Brandon Cody (Jesuit, Fla.) pinned Gio Iadonisi (Penn), 1:29; Sam Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) dec. Keegan Ramsay (NDGP), 10-5; Cael Weidemoyer (FCA) pinned Kevin McBride (St. John Vianney, N.J.), 0:28; Roman Onorato (Paulsboro, N.J.) dec. Devlin Chevere (Nor), 8-4; Zach Borzio (Q); Jake Dailey (BC) pinned Nick Puskar (Norwin), 1:38; Zach Borzio (Q) pinned Jordan Miller (Caraval Academy, Del.), 3:50

160 : Cole Velardi (Southern Regional, N.J.) maj. dec. Nathan Thomas (NDGP), 9-0; Andrew Harmon (BC) tech. fall Tyler Cumming (Mount Olive, N.J.), 15-0, 2:15; Josiah Queen (St. John Vianney, N.J.) pinned Brady Hudgins (Penn), 1:23; Cody Wagner (FCA) maj. dec. Colin Price (AH), 8-0; Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst, N.J.), pinned Michael Socci (Q), 0:31

172 : Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.) pinned Arik Carr (Nor), 1:37; Talan Hogan (Penn) pinned Ryland Kimble (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 3:36; James DeLuise (BC) dec. Shamere Davenport (Belmont Charter), 3-2; Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep) pinned Dylan Fenstermacher (Q), 1:16

189 : Jason Singer (FCA) pinned Nicolas Gonzalez (Mount Olive, N.J.), 1:41; Noah Onkst (McDonogh, Md.) pinned Connor Smalley (NDGP), 1:26; Jakob Gilfoil (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Ryan Rowe (Penn), 1:10; Landon Muth (BC) maj. dec. Sam Tuck (Legacy Christian, Ohio), 17-6

215 : Auggie Warke (BC) dec. Riley Cullen (Penn), 9-2; Mark Effendian (FCA) pinned Mark Rhoades (Caravel Academy, Del.), 2:22; Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep) dec. Jared Blobe (NDGP), 9-4; Calvin Lachman (Q) pinned Julian Alonso (Jesuit, Fla.), 0:36

285 : Gavin Grell (Nor) pinned Jahmir Davis (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 2:57; Elijah Thompson (BC) pinned Keondre Lopez (Q), 0:45; Chase Washington (Penn) dec. Dakota McDermott (Central Mountain), 9-4

SECOND ROUND

107 : Kole Davidheiser (FCA) dec. Carter Pack (Holy Spirit, N.J.), 3-1; Luke Sirianni (AH) dec. Colby Martinelli (Penn), 6-5; Ayden Smith (NDGP) pinned Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley), 4:26

114 : Nate Desmond (BC) pinned Drew Roggie (St. Christopher, Va.), 1:19; Vince Paino (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.) pinned Cole Coffin (Penn), 5:59

121 : Carson Wagner (Nor) dec. Gino Schinana (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.), 5-4; Mason Ziegler (Q) pinned Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.), 1:22; Gauge Botero (FCA) pinned Cooper Feltman (NDGP), 0:55

127 : Jackson Young (Camden Catholic, N.J.) dec. Trey Wagner (Nor), 7-4; Nikolaus O’Neill (Malvern Prep) pinned Shane McFillin (BC), 1:29; Matt Lopes (Blair Academy, N.J.) maj. dec. Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA), 15-5

133 : Cael McIntyre (BC) dec. Enzo Bell (McDonogh, Md.), 6-5; Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, N.J.) dec. Mason Wagner (FCA), 7-3

139 : Kollin Rath (BC) maj. dec. Cale Roggie (St. Christopher, Va.), 20-8; Gabe Bouyssou (Scituate, R.I.) dec. Chase Hontz (FCA), 10-5; Hunter Mason (Greeneville, Tenn.) maj. dec. Bryson Vaughn (NDGP), 9-0

145 : Max Stein (FCA) dec. Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.), 1-0; Vince Bouzakis (NDGP) pinned Gavin Young (Jesuit, Fla.), 0:57; Collin Gaj (Q) dec. Charlie Scanlan (BC), 1-0

152 : Cael Weidemoyer (FCA) dec. Frankie DiBella (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.), 8-2; Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon) maj. dec. Zach Borzio (Q), 9-0; Nathan Rickards (Malvern Prep) dec. Jake Dailey (BC), 8-4

160 : Dagen Condomitti (Nor) tech. fall A.J. Hewitt (Norwin), 18-3, 4:33; Andrew Harmon (BC) maj. dec. Cody Wagner (FCA), 13-2

172 : Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joseph Regional, N.J.) maj. dec. James DeLuise (BC), 11-0; Holden Garcia (NDGP) maj. dec. Nicholas Stump (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.), 22-9; Adam Waters (FCA) tech. fall Talan Hogan (Penn), 19-4, 5:34

189 : Jakob Gilfoil (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Landon Muth (BC), 1:59; Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park, N.J.) dec. Jason Singer (FCA), 6-1

215 : Calvin Lachman (Q) maj. dec. Auggie Warke (BC), 15-3; Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.) dec. Mark Affendian (FCA), 5-2

285 : Anthony Evangelista (Southern Regional, N.J.) pinned Elijah Thompson (BC), 2:30; Aidan Compton (NDGP) pinned Chase Washington (Penn), 1:25; Clay Bachman (Mountain View, N.J.) dec. Gavin Grell (Nor), 3-1

QUARTERFINALS

107 : Ayden Smith (NDGP) maj. dec. Caden Smith (JW Robinson, Va.), 12-4; Sal Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.) dec. Davidheiser (FCA), 4-0

114 : Nate Desmond (BC) pinned Vince Paino (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.), 4:56

121 : Botero (FCA) maj. dec. Danise (Hanover Park, N.J.), 13-2; Elton (Holy Spirit, N.J.) maj. dec. Carson Wagner (Nor), 12-4; Mason Ziegler (Q) dec. Tommy Link (Malvern Prep), 3-1 SV

133 : Matt Hart (Western Reserve Academy, Ohio) dec. Cael McIntyre (BC), 4-2

139 : Kollin Rath (BC) maj. dec. Gabe Bouyssou (Scituate, R.I.), 15-7

145 : Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.) dec. Vince Bouzakis (NDGP) 5-1; Max Stein (FCA) maj. dec. Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, Va.), 12-0; Collin Gaj (Q) dec. Sam Cartella (Western Reserve, Ohio), 2-0

152 : Matt Henrich (Southern Regional, N.J.) dec. Cael Weidemoyer (FCA), 4-3

160 : Dagen Condomitti (Nor) dec. Carson Thomas (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 7-4; Reed Fulmer (Malvern Prep) dec. Andrew Harmon (BC), 3-1

172 : Holden Garcia (NDGP) dec. Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive, N.J.), 6-5; Adam Waters (FCA) dec. Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep), 3-1

215 : Calvin Lachman (Q) dec. Riley O’Boyle (Southern Regional, N.J.), 5-2

285 : Nick Pavlechko (State College) dec. Aiden Compton (NDGP), 5-0

CONSOLATION PRELIMINARIES

133 : Brady Quinn (Owen J. Roberts) pinned Blaze Lewis (Penn), 0:32

145 : McMahon (Penn) by forfeit over William Henckel (Blair Academy, N.J.)

FIRST-ROUND CONSOLATIONS

107 : Matt Sommer (Nor) pinned Luca Butera (Norwin), 1:33; Anthony Piemante (Mount Olive, N.J.), pinned Waylen Strzelski (Q), 1:47

114 : Zayne Dayoub (Nor) maj. dec. Xavier Diaz (CR North), 11-3

121 : Ryder Campbell (BC) pinned Joey Capaldo (Perkiomen Valley), 1:34; AlexDelacruz (JW Robinson, Va.) pinned Metzler (Penn), 1:44

127 : Gavyn Kelton (NDGP) pinned Joe Kaczorowski (Perkiomen Valley), 1:52; Jack White (Norwin) pinned Anthony Granite (Penn), 0:33; Logan Pfistner (Q) pinned James Hays (JW Robinson, Va.), 2:31

133 : Easton Comp (Bishop McDevitt) maj. dec. Kyler Roesener (Q), 14-2; Tanner McQueen (NDGP) dec. Gage Mamie (Norwin), 3-2; Aiden Micheli (Nor) maj. dec. Anthony Paulino (St. John Vianney, N.J.), 14-5

139 : Tristin Corbin (JW Robinson) tech. fall Cody Stank (Q), 24-7, 3:28; Sam Kuhns (Penn) tech. fall Travis Walton (DV), 18-2, 3:49; Austin Noe (Nor) pinned Tillman Artell (Bishop McDevitt), 1:49

145 : Brady McMahon (Penn) pinned Mason Basara (Nor), 4:56

152 : Devlin Chevere (Nor) dec. Gio Iadonisi (Penn), 5-4; Keegan Ramsay (NDGP) pinned Ryan Lengal (Bishop McDevitt), 0:31

160 : Nathan Thomas (NDGP) pinned Emanuel Seward (St. Christopher, Va.), 2:57; Dysen Neill (Owen J. Roberts) pinned Michael Socci (Q), 2:06; Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.) pinned Brady Hudgins (Penn), 2:48

172 : Aidan Murray (CR South) pinned Arik Carr (Nor), 2:20; C.J. Walton (DV) pinned Dylan Fenstermacher (Q), 0:31

189 : Ryan Rowe (Penn) maj. dec. Sam Tuck (Legacy Christian, Ohio), 11-3; Connor Smalley (NDGP) pinned Noah Polhill (DV), 2:44

215 : Jared Blobe (NDGP) tech. fall Colton Anderson (St. Joe’s Prep), 21-4, 4:59; Riley Cullen (Penn) pinned Julian Alonso (Jesuit, Fla.), 1:33

SECOND-ROUND CONSOLATIONS

107 : Dom DiGiacomo (Camden Catholic, N.J.) dec. Matt Sommer (Nor), 6-0; Colby Martinelli (Penn) pinned Ben Hoover (Chambersburg), 3:29

114 : Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West) tech. fall Zayne Dayoub (Nor), 17-0, 1:36; Cole Coffin (Penn) pinned Brady Kareha (AH), 0:20; Kevin Bagnell (Conwell-Egan) dec. Isaac Williams (Q), 2-1

121 : Pierce Kane (CR North) maj. dec. Cooper Feltman (NDGP), 8-0; Ryder Campbell (BC) dec. Aiden Allen (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 7-2

127 : Shane McFillin (BC) dec. Logan Pfistner (Q), 4-0; Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA) dec. Gavyn Kelton (NDGP), 18-11; Trey Wagner (Nor) pinned Luke Evans (AH), 1:58

133 : Mason Wagner (FCA) maj. dec. Ashton Romberger (Chambersburg), 8-0; Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, N.J.) dec. Aiden Micheli (Nor), 7-2; Chase Bish (Paulsboro, N.J.) maj. dec. Tanner McQueen (NDGP), 12-1

139 : J.T. Chance (Western Reserve, Ohio) dec. Sam Kuhns (Penn), 4-0; Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic, N.J.) dec. Austin Noe (Nor), 8-1; Austin Smith (AH) dec. Chase Hontz (FCA), 9-6; Bryson Vaughn (NDGP) dec. Ethan Composto (Westfield, N.J.), 6-1

145 : Charlie Scanlan (BC) tech. fall Brady McMahon (Penn), 15-0, 1:35

152 : Jake Dailey (BC) maj. dec. Devlin Chevere (Nor), 14-3; Brian Heard (AH) maj. dec. Keegan Ramsay (NDGP), 8-0; Zach Borzio (Q) pinned Noah Valentine (Chambersburg), 1:25

160 : Cody Wagner (FCA) pinned Doug King (Paulsboro, N.J.), 4:00; Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst, N.J.) dec. Nathan Thomas (NDGP), 5-0

172 : Talan Hogan (Penn) dec. Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain), 4-0; Thomas Cleary (St. John Vianney, N.J.) pinned James DeLuise (BC), 2:39

189 : Remus Montalvo (Brooke Point, N.J.) pinned Ryan Rowe (Penn), 2:34; Jason Singer (FCA) dec. Carter Euker (Perkiomen Valley), 6-3; Kam Hardy (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio) pinned Connor Smalley (NDGP), 2:44; Aiden Pham (Perkiomen Valley) dec. Landon Muth (BC), 5-3 SV

215 : Mark Effendian (FCA) pinned Chris Dellabella (DV), 0:43; Jared Blobe (NDGP) dec. Michael Foley (St. John Vianney, N.J.), 6-5; Auggie Warke (BC) tech. fall Logan Lombardi (CR North), 16-0 3:37; Riley Cullen (Penn) pinned Kade Werner (Bishop McDevitt), 4:54

285 : Dakota McDermott (Central Mountain) pinned Gavin Grell, 7:30 UTB; Jahmir Davis (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio) pinned Chase Washington (Penn), 3:26; Max Roy (St. Joe’s Prep) pinned Keondre Lopez (Q), 0:55

THIRD-ROUND CONSOLATIONS

107 : Connor Lenahan (CR South) dec. Colby Martinelli (Penn), 2-0

114 : Cole Coffin (Penn) dec. Zach Sherman (Chambersburg), 6-0

121 : Ryder Campbell (BC) dec. Xavier Albo (Jesuit, Fla.), 6-0

127 : Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA) dec. A.J. Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.), 5-0; Steve Harris (Conwell-Egan) dec. Shane McFillin (BC), 2-0; Trey Wagner (Nor) dec. Logan Sichelstein (Paulsboro, N.J.), 3-1

133 : Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, N.J.) dec. Mason Wagner (FCA), 3-1

139 : Bryson Vaughn (NDGP) dec. Brayden Brown (Legacy Christian, Ohio), 10-6

145 : Charlie Scanlan (BC) dec. Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern Regional, N.J.), 3-1

152 : Jack Willen (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio) dec. Jake Dailey (BC), 3-1 SV; Brian Heard (Abington Heights) dec. Zach Borzio (Q), 7-3

172 : Talan Hogan (Penn) maj. dec. Matt Duarte (Caravel Academy, Del.), 11-3

189 : Jason Singer (FCA) dec. Kam Harden (Cincinnati LaSalle, Ohio), 5-4

215 : Mark Effendian (FCA) dec. Zach Evans (Chambersburg), 3-1 SV; Jared Blobe (NDGP) dec. Riley Cullen (Penn), 10-5; Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep) maj. dec. Auggie Warke (BC), 12-3

285 : Elijah Thompson (BC) dec. Alex Hall (Caravel Academy, Del.), 5-0

