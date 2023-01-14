ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State stays hot in Pac-12 play, jolts Oregon State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNGxc_0kF6ex5000

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points and Arizona State held off a late Oregon State rally in a 74-69 victory Saturday at Corvallis, Ore.

Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) is off to its best start in conference play since the 1980-81 team that had Lafayette Lever, Byron Scott and Alton Lister started 11-1.

The Sun Devils swept Oregon and Oregon State on the road for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Oregon State (7-11, 1-6) went on a 7-0 run in less than a minute to cut the lead to 68-67 with 1:44 left.

Cambridge made one of two free-throw attempts with 45 seconds left to double the advantage for Arizona State.

Oregon State then turned the ball over with 26 seconds remaining on an errant pass by Glenn Taylor Jr.

Austin Nunez made both free throws with 22.8 seconds remaining to increase the lead to 71-67.

After Oregon State’s Dexter Akanno made two free throws with 15.8 seconds left, Frankie Collins made one of two for Arizona State with 8.1 seconds remaining to give the Sun Devils a 72-69 lead.

The Beavers made another turnover on its last possession with Jordan Pope’s pass stolen by Alonzo Gaffney with 0.7 seconds left.

Cambridge’s brother, Devan, had 13 points and eight rebounds and Collins added 12 points.

Oregon State was led by Michael Rataj’s 17 points and Taylor’s 13.

The Beavers went through a shooting spell of 1-of-16 in the second half in which the Beavers, who start four freshmen, saw their 49-45 lead become a 62-55 deficit.

Oregon State built a 34-18 lead with 5:07 left in the first half before Arizona State’s full-court pressure defense changed the tempo.

The Sun Devils outscored the Beavers 13-2 to cut the lead to 36-31 with 2:19 left in the half.

Oregon State was 1-of-5 from the field with three turnovers in that stretch.

The Beavers made 55.2 percent of their shots from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

In the second half, they made 29.6 percent of their shots, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

Oregon State missed nine consecutive shots until Tyler Bilodeau made a 3-pointer with 8:45 left to cut the lead to 58-55.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Pac-12 reveals 2023 football schedule for Arizona, rest of conference

Arizona was one victory away from being bowl-eligible a year ago, putting together a 5-7 record despite a midseason gauntlet that saw it face five consecutive ranked opponents. The Wildcats’ 2023 schedule—released Wednesday—will have just as many challenges, but this time not all in a row. Already...
TUCSON, AZ
footballscoop.com

Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job

Just two seasons ago, Zak Hill was the offensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State. Now, he's taking over one of the top high school football programs in the country. Hill, who is 43 years old, has been hired as the new head coach at Saguaro HS (AZ). Interesting...
TEMPE, AZ
orangemedianetwork.com

Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes

Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
kptv.com

Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind. There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy