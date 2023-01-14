No. 4 Alabama takes down LSU from long range 106-66

Brandon Miller scored 31 points and led a team-wide 3-point barrage as No. 4 Alabama crushed LSU 106-66 in an SEC matchup Saturday at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Miller had 22 first-half points as the Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) raced to a 37-point halftime lead and led by as many as 43 in the opening 20 minutes. Miller finished 11 of 16 from the floor overall and 7 of 11 on 3-pointers as Alabama made 20 of its 54 shots from distance (37.0 percent).

Mark Sears, Jahvon Quinerly and Rylen Griffen added 12 points each for the Crimson Tide and Nick Pringle had 10.

KJ Williams and Cam Hayes scored 10 points each to lead the Tigers (12-5, 1-4), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Miller, who didn’t attempt a field goal in the first half of a victory at Arkansas on Wednesday, took the first shot Saturday, making a 3-pointer just 15 seconds into the game.

The Crimson Tide made two more 3-pointers in taking an eight-point lead before LSU’s Adam Miller and Justice Hill both made a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 13-9.

Brandon Miller had five points during a 10-0 run that put Alabama ahead 23-9 and sent the Crimson Tide on their way midway through the first half.

Trae Hannibal’s jumper ended the run before Brandon Miller and Quinerly made consecutive 3-pointers to complete a 13-0 run for Alabama that produced a 44-14 lead.

Adam Miller made one of two free throws to end the Tigers’ scoring drought and he added a 3-pointer that ended a field-goal drought of nearly five minutes.

But Jaden Bradley beat the buzzer with a one-handed shot from just inside mid-court to provide a 59-22 halftime lead.

It was a fitting end to a half in which Alabama made 14 of 33 3-pointers and 7 of 9 2-pointers.

Brandon Miller led the way with 22 points in the first hald as he made 8 of 11 shots, including 6 of 9 3-pointers.

The Tide had a 52-38 rebounding advantage in the game and a 32-8 advantage in second-chance points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: