Green Bay, WI

Packers’ Quay Walker fined for shoving trainer

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The NFL fined Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker $13,261 for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions’ medical staff during the teams’ regular-season finale, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in the Packers’ 20-16 loss on Sunday after he shoved Dr. T. Sean Lynch, a Lions physician, who was attending to injured running back D’Andre Swift.

It’s the second time this season Walker has been ejected. His first came on Oct. 30 when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Buffalo Bills sideline. Walker is the only player since 2000 to get kicked out of multiple games in a season, according to ESPN.

–The NFL fined Lions running back Jamaal Williams $18,566 for his touchdown celebrations in a Week 18 win at Green Bay, according to multiple media reports.

Williams had 16 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win that knocked the Packers from playoff contention. He was not penalized for his hip-moving celebrations during the game.

He also had been fined $13,315.25 for a celebratory dance in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2017 and spent the past two seasons with Detroit. This season, he had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 TDs.

–The league fined Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fined $13,261 for his coin-flip celebration in the regular-season finale, per multiple media outlets.

Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The move caught the eye of the NFL, which does not allow props in touchdown celebrations.

–Field Level Media

