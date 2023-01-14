Read full article on original website
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
Eight people are facing charges after trafficking deadly snakes.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
positivelyosceola.com
Multi-year FWC investigation “Operation Viper” leads to numerous charges for venomous and prohibited snake traffickers
On January 12, 2023, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement filed charges against eight individuals, ranging from second degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes. The FWC has been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a...
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts made the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a great white shark off the coast of South Florida.Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Tuesday when he made the catch.He said he was nervous as he battled the great white."I was a little bit nervous like, I don't know if I want to go up against the shark. It did make me really excited. I sat down on the chair, they gave the rod to me and I just started cranking," he said.It took about 45 minutes for Keenan to reel in the shark, which is estimated to have been about 11 feet long and 700 pounds.Keenan eventually released the shark back into the ocean.
cw34.com
USCG looking for missing vessel near Palm Beach, one person on board
PALM BEACH , Fla. (CBS12) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for a missing vessel. One person is reportedly on board. According to the United States Coast Guard, the last known location was nine miles east of Palm Beach. Anyone with information should call Sector Miami at...
cw34.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
cw34.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
cw34.com
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Florida Man Arrested Skimming $1,300 From Winn-Dixie
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday for stealing $1,300 from a Big Pine Key grocery store, according to authorities. Leandro Valverdo,18, was charged with grand theft. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a supervisor at Winn-Dixie noticed discrepancies with the cashier drawer counts and
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.
cw34.com
Firefighters save person trapped in truck sinking in canal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A person in Wellington was rescued early Wednesday morning after a truck flipped into a canal. Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to calls about a car in a canal to find a truck overturned and taking on water. The driver was reportedly stuck inside.
Florida man's body recovered from sunken sailboat months after Hurricane Ian
The remains of a 72-year-old man who has been missing since Hurricane Ian ravaged the Florida coast last year were recovered from a sunken sailboat on Friday.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cw34.com
Pedestrian hit by FEC Train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a train in Dania Beach. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway. Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and began investigating. According to homicide...
cw34.com
FBI seeking information regarding bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is seeking information regarding a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators said the robbery took place on Jan. 13 at around 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank on 5991 Ravenswood Road. According to the FBI, the armed robber entered the store...
cw34.com
Person of interest in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce turns himself in
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — UPDATE: Johnson Jr. turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Investigators identified a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office...
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
