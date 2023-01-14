ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Multi-year FWC investigation “Operation Viper” leads to numerous charges for venomous and prohibited snake traffickers

On January 12, 2023, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement filed charges against eight individuals, ranging from second degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes. The FWC has been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts made the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a great white shark off the coast of South Florida.Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Tuesday when he made the catch.He said he was nervous as he battled the great white."I was a little bit nervous like, I don't know if I want to go up against the shark. It did make me really excited. I sat down on the chair, they gave the rod to me and I just started cranking," he said.It took about 45 minutes for Keenan to reel in the shark, which is estimated to have been about 11 feet long and 700 pounds.Keenan eventually released the shark back into the ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Firefighters save person trapped in truck sinking in canal

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A person in Wellington was rescued early Wednesday morning after a truck flipped into a canal. Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to calls about a car in a canal to find a truck overturned and taking on water. The driver was reportedly stuck inside.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian hit by FEC Train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a train in Dania Beach. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway. Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and began investigating. According to homicide...
DANIA BEACH, FL

