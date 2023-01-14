Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
mendofever.com
The Creekside Cabins Sinkhole Debacle Continues: Landlord’s Inaction Forces County of Mendocino to Intervene
A slow-moving humanitarian disaster is playing out north of Willits at the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole swallowed the road in and out of the property 18 days ago. The only way the approximately fifty residents who reside there can enter and exit is a muddy footpath through an adjacent property.
kymkemp.com
Rough Road Ahead: Small Slipout on 101 Near Humboldt/Mendocino County Line Open, But Slow
Travelers are having to slow way down at a new slipout at mile marker 0.35 just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 today. Caltrans has been dumping rock on the area and has flaggers there. According to a spokesperson, Myles Cochrane, “Caltrans is focused on the slipout right now. We have one-way traffic control in the area and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we plan repairs.”
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Investigating Health Concerns for Residents Stranded After Sinkhole Eats Their Road
The County of Mendocino Public Health Department issued a press release today saying they are “investigating concerns for the health and human safety of the residents at Creekside Cabins and RV Resort resulting from the large sinkhole that emerged on December 30, 2022.”. For over two weeks residents have...
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County
A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
mendofever.com
Cleaning Up After Flooding: Mendocino County Public Health Offers Advice
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Mendocino County has received a significant amount of rain in a relatively short. period of time, causing localized flooding in low-lying areas along the Russian and Navarro. rivers. Flood waters may contain human fecal material, livestock manure, and...
mendofever.com
Subject Knocked On Window And Brandished Handgun, Large Group Loitering – Ukiah Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Head-On Traffic Collision in Lower Lake
One person is dead after two vehicles collided head-on earlier this morning near Lower Lake and State Route 29 remains closed as officials investigate the crash and clear the roadway. Initially reported at 6:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander and Dodge Ram reportedly collided near the intersection of State Route 29...
krcrtv.com
Crabbing season finally starts on the North Coast; low prices raise concerns for fishermen
EUREKA, Calif. — North Coast crabbers were finally able to begin work Tuesday, after multiple delays to the start of crab season; but other industry struggles will make the season more difficult this year. The late start to the season was followed by a significant drop in the price...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
mendofever.com
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
mendofever.com
PG&E’s Aggressive Tree Removal, Update from the Little River Band of Pomos, School Property Could Be Senior Housing—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on January 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Adam Gaska, Treasurer Katrina Frey and Alternate Member Marybeth Kelly were present at the meeting. Alternate Member Fran Laughton was absent. Sattie Clark resigned from the MAC in November 2022. There is currently one opening for a Board Member. Interested applicants can apply at this link.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Willits Man for Suspected Car Theft and Knife Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/17/22 at approximately 8:30 am, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
sonomasun.com
Danger on Trinity Road
Continuing rains are causing road problems throughout Sonoma and Napa counties, including this dangerous slide on Trinity Road. The westbound lane, at the hairpin turn near Wall Road, has broken away. The county has placed cones and temporary stop signs in both directions, but by the looks of it, additional wash-out is likely. Be careful! Photo by Connie Green.
mendofever.com
Subject Kicking Outside Door, Male In Black Car Dumped Trash – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
