An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Visalia man receives life sentence for drug robbery, murder
Teen Mom, Infant Identified in Tulare County Massacre Claiming Six Lives
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Tulare massacre: Mother, infant among 6 killed execution-style were trying to escape
Shooter stood over teen mom, baby before killing them at Goshen home, sheriff says
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator
Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’
Porterville man sentenced to 600 years for child molestation
On Jan. 12, Armando Martinez, 37, was sentenced to 600 years in prison after being found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation last year. On Oct. 19, 2022, the jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger, one count of oral copulation with a child ten years of age or younger, nineteen counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of forcible rape.
