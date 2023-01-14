ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Top-Ranked Team in Country Coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After an eight-day break between games, Vanderbilt is in the midst of playing three games in seven days. The Commodores (9-10, 0-5) complete the trifecta by hosting No. 1 South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium and traveling to Gainesville to play Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Go Cold in Loss to No. 4 Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One game after scoring 63 points in a single half and blitzing visiting Arkansas 97-84, Vanderbilt’s offense went missing Tuesday. The Commodores shot just 30.1 percent and missed 27 3-pointers in a 78-66 loss to No. 4 Alabama at Memorial Gymnasium. Vandy did enough defensively to keep itself in the game, but offensively the ball refused to go into the basket. It was one of the team’s poorest offensive outings of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Battle No. 4 Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team fell to No. 4 Alabama by a 78-66 final score on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) was led by 20 points from Tyrin Lawrence with Jordan Wright and Ezra Manjon adding 15 and 11 points, respectively.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

A Battle to the End in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makayla Daniels sank a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal as time expired Monday to lift Arkansas to an 84-81 victory over Vanderbilt women’s basketball at Bud Walton Arena. The shot came just seconds after Marnelle Garraud banked in a 3-pointer to tie the contest for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief

Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Another Ranked Opponent

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (9-8, 2-2 SEC) VS. NO. 4/4 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (15-2, 5-0 SEC) Tuesday, Jan. 17 • 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt plays its fourth-consecutive ranked opponent. Vandy is 7-3 at home this season, most recently defeating No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. Last season, Alabama won the regular season meeting...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Looking to be Great in the Garden State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt travels to Deptford, New Jersey, on Thursday to compete in the Northeast Classic running Friday through Sunday. This is the second tournament of the spring season for the Commodores after the squad began the calendar year with a second-place finish at the Stormin’ Blue and White.
NASHVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record

The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

