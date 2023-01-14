Read full article on original website
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Top-Ranked Team in Country Coming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After an eight-day break between games, Vanderbilt is in the midst of playing three games in seven days. The Commodores (9-10, 0-5) complete the trifecta by hosting No. 1 South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium and traveling to Gainesville to play Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).
vucommodores.com
Dores Go Cold in Loss to No. 4 Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One game after scoring 63 points in a single half and blitzing visiting Arkansas 97-84, Vanderbilt’s offense went missing Tuesday. The Commodores shot just 30.1 percent and missed 27 3-pointers in a 78-66 loss to No. 4 Alabama at Memorial Gymnasium. Vandy did enough defensively to keep itself in the game, but offensively the ball refused to go into the basket. It was one of the team’s poorest offensive outings of the season.
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle No. 4 Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team fell to No. 4 Alabama by a 78-66 final score on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) was led by 20 points from Tyrin Lawrence with Jordan Wright and Ezra Manjon adding 15 and 11 points, respectively.
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
vucommodores.com
A Battle to the End in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makayla Daniels sank a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal as time expired Monday to lift Arkansas to an 84-81 victory over Vanderbilt women’s basketball at Bud Walton Arena. The shot came just seconds after Marnelle Garraud banked in a 3-pointer to tie the contest for the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief
Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
vucommodores.com
Another Ranked Opponent
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (9-8, 2-2 SEC) VS. NO. 4/4 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (15-2, 5-0 SEC) Tuesday, Jan. 17 • 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt plays its fourth-consecutive ranked opponent. Vandy is 7-3 at home this season, most recently defeating No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. Last season, Alabama won the regular season meeting...
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
vucommodores.com
Looking to be Great in the Garden State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt travels to Deptford, New Jersey, on Thursday to compete in the Northeast Classic running Friday through Sunday. This is the second tournament of the spring season for the Commodores after the squad began the calendar year with a second-place finish at the Stormin’ Blue and White.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
atozsports.com
A perfect option for the Tennessee Vols entered the transfer portal on Monday and UT needs to pounce
Another day, another great transfer portal option for the Tennessee Vols. It seems like every day there’s a new defensive back that enters the NCAA transfer portal that would be perfect for Tennessee. And that was the case once again on Monday. TCU defensive back D’Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
