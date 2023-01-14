Read full article on original website
an17.com
Thomas "Tommy" Joiner
Thomas, age 71, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Thomas was an avid baseball fan and music lover. He enjoyed watching his daughter sing, and when he wasn’t doing that he was singing and listening to gospel music. Thomas was strong in his Christian faith and loved studying God’s word. One of his notable accomplishments was becoming an Ordained Minister. Some of his most fond memories were going on trips and adventures, planting gardens, playing with his dogs, and playing with his granddaughter. Thomas was a wonderful father and loving husband that always put his family first. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
JoEtta Pittman Miller
JoEtta Pittman Miller, 66, belovedly known as Nana, of Kentwood, passed away at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Tammany Hospital. JoEtta was born October 11, 1956, in Independence, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Ray, Sr. and Bertha Gill Pittman; her siblings, Dudley “Chuck” Pittman, Bobby Ray Pittman, Jr., and James “Jimmy” Pittman; her son, Jacob Robert Crow; nephew, Christopher Pittman and niece Candice Adams Cash.
an17.com
Sheila Jean Roberts Spring
Mrs. Sheila Jean Roberts Spring, 68, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. Mrs. Jean was born in Lexington, MS on October 11, 1954 and was the daughter of Bob Roberts and Inez White Roberts. There are so many wonderful things to say about her but the most important thing we, as her family, want people to know is that she had such a BIG HEART. She loved people and lived her life to help others that were in need. She loved God, she loved her husband, her grandbabies and then her family. For thirty three years, and through all of her endeavors, and the busy days, her sun rose and fell around her husband and love, Kenneth Spring. The depths of her love, care and servitude to him was unparalleled. Her life literally revolved around the family and making sure they were happy. She was selfless. She was energetic. She was a go-getter. Should an opportunity or obstacle arise that she wanted to overcome, through determination and tenacity, she would accomplish her desired goal. She was always making sure everyone was taken care of and happy. That’s what brought her peace and joy. When Jean had free time available she enjoyed listening to gospel music. Jean enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone with her closest friends.
an17.com
R. Stephen Raacke
R. Stephen Raacke of Hammond, La. passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home. He was born October 29, 1942 in Amite, La. to Heloise Ellis Raacke and Norbert E. Raacke. As a young man he worked for Boh Brothers Construction and was proud that he drove some of the piling for the New Orleans Superdome and One Shell Square. Later he fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer when he joined the Hammond Police Department. HPD sent him to the FBI Academy to further his law enforcement education and training. Throughout his career he worked with various agencies on the Local, State and Federal level. He retired as a Lieutenant. After retirement he worked 12 years for the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office. He then fulfilled another dream by moving to Middle Tennessee to manage a 230 acre horse farm where he loved working outdoors with the horses in the beauty of the Tennessee foothills which stirred his soul. After 12 years of management he moved back home to Tangipahoa Parish to be near his family and friends. He is survived by his favorite wife of over 35 years Penny Lyons Raacke, his son James Raacke (Tammy), of Littleton, Colorado and his daughter Ginger Raacke McKinney (Jeff), of Ponchatoula, La., his brother Norbert E. “Tippy” Raacke, Jr. of New Orleans, La., five grandchildren and passel of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Clinton Stephen Raacke. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Graham, Shelton honored as North Oaks Health System Providers of the Year for 2022
HAMMOND---Exceptional dedication to serving others, leadership, performance excellence and community involvement are among the accolades received by North Oaks Health System’s 2022 Providers of the Year, Dr. Stephen Graham and Nurse Practitioner Charlie Shelton. On an annual basis, the Medical Executive Committees for North Oaks Medical Center and North...
an17.com
20-year-old from Maurepas dies in Ascension Parish crash
GONZALES---On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a four-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 431 in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Cameron Hall of Maurepas. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by...
an17.com
Gerald Sticker
Candidate for sheriff Gerald Sticker was on hand for the veterans' monument at Ponchatoula Cemetery.
an17.com
City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program
Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
