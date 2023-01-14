Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Stamkos gets 500th goal in hat trick, Lightning beat Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal and then added two more for a hat trick, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Generates helper in win
Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
