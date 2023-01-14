Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO