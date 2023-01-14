ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. "You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at home, officials say

SARASOTA, Fla. - Florida Congressman Greg Steube is injured after an accident on his property late Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed on social media. A Tweet on the Republican congressman's Twitter account confirmed he sustained several injuries. Officials have not said what the extent of his injuries were. Congressman Steube currently...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
CLEARWATER, FL
Florida Phoenix

Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Mother of Savannah Mathis honors her birthday

Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa on December 1, 2021, while driving with her sister. Her family gathered Wednesday night at her grave site on what would’ve been her 23rd birthday.
TAMPA, FL

