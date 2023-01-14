Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About Florida Rep’s Advice to Buy Chickens, Not EggsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Oyster shells from restaurants recycled into vertical gardens to improve ecosystem
BRADENTON, Fla. - A project is helping restaurants recycle oyster shells to help the environment. Under docks in Manatee County, you may find a cluster of oysters known as a vertical oyster garden. "The shell that comes to us offers us a way to reframe our thinking on the waste...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
fox13news.com
Gasparilla Children's Parade, Piratetechnic Fireworks Finale this weekend along Bayshore
TAMPA, Fla. - The Children's Gasparilla Parade is back and will make its way down South Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard this Saturday. The family-friendly, alcohol-free festivities kick off at noon with a bicycle safety rodeo, the Gasparilla air invasion, and a preschoolers' stroll. Then the pirates and floats invade Bayshore at...
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
fox13news.com
Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. "You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."
fox13news.com
Family members of George Floyd speak to USF students on importance of social justice
TAMPA, Fla. - George Floyd’s family never stopped fighting for what’s right in the nearly three years since his murder. His aunt and cousin let some University of South Florida students in on what they’ve been up to. Sitting on a stage, Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s aunt, and...
10NEWS
Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
fox13news.com
Cell phone tower worker, wildlife volunteers help eagle family after fishing line gets tangled in their nest
A cell tower company employee got a bird’s eye view Tuesday as he scaled a tower in Pasco County trying to save two eaglets and their parents. Kat Westfall, a volunteer with EagleWatch, which works with the Audubon Society, noticed a fishing line in a nest she’d monitored for a few years.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
fox13news.com
100 years of Florida's tobacco growing history rolled into each J.C. Newman premium cigar
CLERMONT, Fla. - The old timers say tobacco grows so fast you can hear it grow. Jeff Borysiewicz demonstrated, standing next to a 5-foot-tall plant. "75 days ago this plant was about that tall," Borysiewicz said, separating his fingers three inches. When you arrive at his property, the Florida Sun...
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Crowley Museum and Nature Center plans to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum is gearing up to reopen after sustaining damages from Hurricane Ian back in September 2022. The Crowley Museum and Nature Center, which educates the public on the rich natural and pioneer history of Florida, is now planning a grand reopening at the Myakka River Rendezvous.
fox13news.com
Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at home, officials say
SARASOTA, Fla. - Florida Congressman Greg Steube is injured after an accident on his property late Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed on social media. A Tweet on the Republican congressman's Twitter account confirmed he sustained several injuries. Officials have not said what the extent of his injuries were. Congressman Steube currently...
fox13news.com
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
Family of nursing student shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park honors her on 23rd birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - The consequences of gun violence impact the entire community. For the mother of a 21-year-old nursing student who was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in 2021, it's a painful reality she deals with daily. Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot near Julian B. Lane Park...
fox13news.com
Dr. King's visit marked period of Civil Rights changes around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - The 1960s marked a time of change in the Civil Rights Movement. Fred Hearns, the curator of Black history at the Tampa Bay History Center, said there are notable chapters that unfolded in Tampa. "One of the big events we can look at was the sit in...
fox13news.com
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
fox13news.com
Mother of Savannah Mathis honors her birthday
Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa on December 1, 2021, while driving with her sister. Her family gathered Wednesday night at her grave site on what would’ve been her 23rd birthday.
Suspicious item that closed off US 41 turns out to be World War I round
The suspicious item found that closed U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue in North Port Tuesday was a WWI anti-ship personnel round that had never been fired.
Comments / 0