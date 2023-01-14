ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane knocks off UCF to earn 5th straight AAC win, 77-69

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gnoU_0kF6csS700

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record overall. This is the first time since joining the AAC that Tulane has won five straight conference games.

Forbes was joined in the double figures by Jalen Cook, who had 21 points and Kevin Cross who dropped 16 with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Green Wave shot 42% from the field and 89% from the free throw line. Tulane had an uncharacteristic 14 turnovers but still won the turnover battle with UCF totaling 18.

Tulane was up by as much as 16 in the first half, with UCF’s three-point game going ice cold. Heading into the locker room the Wave was up 71-66.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

UCF was able to pull within three late in the second, but Tulane’s toughness on the boards helped them sustain the lead.

UCF would foul in desperate times sending Forbes, Cook and Cross to the line in the final minutes of the game. Each of them would sink their shots from the charity stripe, aiding in the 77-69 win.

LAGNIAPPE

  • Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 272 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan.16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.
  • Ron Hunter is 7 wins away from 500 in his career.
  • This is the first time Tulane has won five straight conference games since joining the AAC.
  • Tulane won the turnover battle for the 15 th time this season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man sliced with scythe at Lakeland motel, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies arrested a man they say used an agricultural hand tool in a bloody attack on another man in a Lakeland motel room. County deputies were on routine patrol around 9 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man at a gas station bleeding severely from his right hand. He told them he’d […]
LAKELAND, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy