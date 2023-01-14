Read full article on original website
WOWT
Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
WOWT
4 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Slush, wet snow making roads a mess
WOWT
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute
WOWT
Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon. Some crashes were reported, but nothing impacting major roadways.
WOWT
Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Metro schools closed Wednesday, snow emergencies declared
WOWT
Winter weather update
WOWT
3:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly slush-covered
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Metro, ORBT service interruptions; Pillen comments on storm
WOWT
Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
WOWT
I-80 closed from GI to Wyoming border; updated look at road conditions
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
WOWT
Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
WOWT
Omaha Public Works discusses plan for secondary streets
WOWT
Omaha Public Works discusses plan to clear residential areas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has its plan in place. 110 trucks will clear the city’s arterial streets first. City drivers will plow around the clock until those have been cleared. Getting in and out of neighborhoods, however, can prove to be a challenge, especially if you...
