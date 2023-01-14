Read full article on original website
Related
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Bakersfield Channel
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
More rain, snow pelt California as Biden declares disaster to speed aid
Soggy Californians on Sunday wearily endured their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and at least 19 deaths, and forecasters said more of the same loomed for another day. Between the repeated storms of recent weeks, workers have rushed to clear some of the mess, shoveling mud from roads and using heavy machinery to remove fallen trees or clear rockslides.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
focushillsboro.com
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California
Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Fox40
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
FOX 11 and 41
305 park aides needed across Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
Comments / 0