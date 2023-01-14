ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
AFP

More rain, snow pelt California as Biden declares disaster to speed aid

Soggy Californians on Sunday wearily endured their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and at least 19 deaths, and forecasters said more of the same loomed for another day. Between the repeated storms of recent weeks, workers have rushed to clear some of the mess, shoveling mud from roads and using heavy machinery to remove fallen trees or clear rockslides.
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
thesungazette.com

Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
Washington Examiner

Fox40

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
YourCentralValley.com

Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
FOX 11 and 41

