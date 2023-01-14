Read full article on original website
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
Destructive storm just pounded SLO County. How does it compare to major storms of the past?
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
Did recent rain storms end the drought in SLO County? Here’s what experts say
Much of San Luis Obispo County was under a severe drought at the start of January, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the central coast of both counties and the interior of San Luis Obispo County from Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 a.m. The post Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
Colder storm this week in SLO County with more rain, strong winds and chance of thunderstorms
More rain ahead of historic storm last Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening.
SLO County storm updates: Road closures, Highway 1 closure
An evacuation order is still in place for coastal areas near the Oceano Dunes.
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Paradise Post
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Rollover crash off Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo
Just minor injuries were reported in a rollover crash at Los Osos Valley Rd. and Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
KTVU FOX 2
5-year-old boy swept away by California flood: Official search update
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County gave an update on the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Authorities said Monday that dive teams and search crews are able to explore new areas because of lowering water levels. Kyle was swept away during a recent storm....
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
