A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO