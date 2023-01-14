ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads

As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead

Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
LOS OSOS, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy