ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
aladygoeswest.com

A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)

We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Chick-Fil-A Rezoning Approved For Drive-Thru Only Location in Cotswold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A popular fast food restaurant has won approval on a plan it hopes will improve traffic in a busy Charlotte neighborhood. Chick-Fil-A will be allowed to tear down its existing location on Randolph Road in Cotswold to become drive-thru only. Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pet Of The Week: Meet Rancher!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Rancher! Rancher is 2 years old and 77 pounds. He is great on a leash and is treat-motivated. If you are interested in adopting Rancher or any of the other available...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy