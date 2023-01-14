Read full article on original website
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling Association
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Charlotte
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying $30 scratch-off
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Todd bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday, he […]
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles Partners With Appalachian Mountain Brewery For New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Some things just go together. That’s why Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew the tasty beverage we didn’t know we’ve been waiting for: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct 2023’s...
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
wccbcharlotte.com
Chick-Fil-A Rezoning Approved For Drive-Thru Only Location in Cotswold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A popular fast food restaurant has won approval on a plan it hopes will improve traffic in a busy Charlotte neighborhood. Chick-Fil-A will be allowed to tear down its existing location on Randolph Road in Cotswold to become drive-thru only. Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning...
Not the big Mega Millions jackpot, but ticket worth $1 million sold in North Carolina
The Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone in the Tar Heel state.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
WCNC
Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying a $1 ticket
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Rancher!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Rancher! Rancher is 2 years old and 77 pounds. He is great on a leash and is treat-motivated. If you are interested in adopting Rancher or any of the other available...
