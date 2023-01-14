Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Woman who died in Marinette fire identified
MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
101 WIXX
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
wapl.com
Man reported missing from Marinette County
MARINETTE, Wis. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Theodore Egge, 35, has not been heard from since last Friday. Officials say Egge is not in any trouble, but they are concerned about his welfare. Egge is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds,...
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
wnmufm.org
Speed and alcohol factors in Marinette County crash, officials say
POUND, WI— One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Marinette County on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to County Highway B near 9th Road in Pound. They found a car on its side, smoldering. Investigation indicates Nereo Rios, 36, of Coleman was westbound when...
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
wnmufm.org
One dead in Delta County crash
DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
WSAW
Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
WLUC
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wnmufm.org
Months later, UP high school building remains closed
MENOMINEE, MI— Menominee High School hasn’t opened as planned this week—yet another delay following months of online learning. Storm damage and the discovery of asbestos have kept the building closed since August. A plan to reopen classrooms this week was dropped after suspicious dust was found, requiring a cleanup.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System
The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
