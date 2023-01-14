GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO