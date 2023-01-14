ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wnmufm.org

Woman who died in Marinette fire identified

MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Man reported missing from Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Theodore Egge, 35, has not been heard from since last Friday. Officials say Egge is not in any trouble, but they are concerned about his welfare. Egge is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds,...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

One dead in Delta County crash

DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
WSAW

Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

Months later, UP high school building remains closed

MENOMINEE, MI— Menominee High School hasn’t opened as planned this week—yet another delay following months of online learning. Storm damage and the discovery of asbestos have kept the building closed since August. A plan to reopen classrooms this week was dropped after suspicious dust was found, requiring a cleanup.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System

The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy