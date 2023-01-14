Read full article on original website
Speakers for 2023 TEDxBillings announced
BILLINGS, Mont. - The speaker line-up for TEDxBillings in October has been announced. The event will be held Oct. 7 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Babcock and local voices along with TED Talks videos will be featured under the theme: Moving Mountains. The following is the line-up...
The Great Rockies Sportshow highlights outdoor activities for Billings community
BILLINGS, MT. - The Great Rockies Sportshow hosts different activities educating attendees about the great outdoors. ""You can pass down your own outdoor heritage," said Bill Reier, the Producer of the Great Rockies Sportshow. "Whether it's your love of hunting, and fishing and camping, it's great stuff that people can...
The Craftmanship of Montana Silversmiths
COLUMBUS, Mont. - From the costumes of the actors in Yellowstone, to athletes in the NFR Rodeo, you've probably seen the work of Montana Silversmiths before and just not realized it. We took a drive to Columbus, Montana, to see how they've established themselves as the leaders in the industry over the past 50 years.
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
Billings now has six Montana Army National Guard Emergency Rescue aircrafts on standby
BILLINGS, Mont. - Starting Friday, the Montana Army National Guard is stationing multiple rescue aircraft at the Billings limited Army Aviation Support Facility near Billings Logan International Airport. Six military aircraft will now call Billings home as the Montana Army National Guard seeks to improve their rescue response time in...
Chick-Fil-A makes it's big Billings debut
BILLINGS, Mont. - Thursday was the grand opening of the very first Chick-Fil-A in Billings, but there has been a lot of concern about traffic flow for the area. The Billings community showed their excitement and fortunately for them the lines and traffic weren't as bad as many expected. The...
Rocky Mountain College women's basketball rolls over Montana State-Northern
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team kept up its pace near the top of the Frontier Conference with a 76-41 rout over Montana State-Northern on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With Carroll College's simultaneous 72-46 win over Montana Tech, the Battlin' Bears (15-5 overall, 7-1 Frontier) and...
Bobcat ties brought Bilal Shabazz to MSU Billings — and he's helping men's hoops think big
BILLINGS — When Bilal Shabazz got a call of interest from a Division I assistant men's basketball coach during the 2020 offseason, enthusiasm between both parties felt mutual. A scholarship offer and its eventual acceptance was imminent. Then, after a half-hour of talking, Shabazz — a 6-foot-8 forward who...
Late charge boosts No. 20 Rocky women over Montana Tech
BILLINGS — No. 20-ranked Rocky Mountain College opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 spurt and went on to rally past Montana Tech 60-48 Thursday night in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. The first-place Battlin' Bears (14-5, 6-1) trailed by two heading into the final 10...
Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A.
MSU Billings men's hoops' perfect league start ends at hands of Seattle Pacific
SEATTLE — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team's perfect start to conference play came to an end Saturday as Seattle Pacific defeated the Yellowjackets 72-59. MSUB (14-5 overall, 8-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had been amid the men's team's best start to a GNAC season since it joined the league for the 2007-08 season, but the Falcons (13-5, 8-1) held the Jackets to 5-for-29 (17.2%) 3-point shooting on the day to give the visitors their first GNAC loss of the season.
Billings West's one-of-a-kind athlete Chris Garcia to play football at Montana Tech
BILLINGS — Chris Garcia is a one-of-a-kind type of person. The multi-talented Billings West athlete has excelled in football, wrestling and track and field for the Golden Bears over the years. The 6-foot-1 Garcia, who weighed 200 pounds during football season, was an offensive lineman, linebacker and long snapper...
Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller
BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With his Lights team inbounding at their own...
Law enforcement trying to locate Alpha House Pre-release Center inmate walk-away
BILLINGS, Mont. - An inmate reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center Friday at around 12:52 a.m. A release from Alternatives, Inc. said Elliot Thomas Bradley, 24, was sentenced Dec. 14, 2017 for assault with a weapon, robbery and theft in Yellowstone County, District 13. He came...
Montana State Billings women slip past Simon Fraser in OT
BILLINGS — Aspen Giese made the second of two free throws with four seconds left in overtime Thursday night as Montana State Billings grabbed the lead and went on to edge Simon Fraser 69-67 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. SFU's Jessica Wisotzki missed a...
Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
Billings West survives third-quarter challenge from Billings Senior in 53-32 win
BILLINGS--West carried a 36-10 halftime lead in a 53-32 crosstown victory over Billings Senior. West honored long-time activities coordinator Doug Van Zee at halftime, a great tribute and a great night for the Golden Bears. West led 36-10 at halftime, but Senior came out swinging in the second half, starting...
Billings West girls continue to roll with crosstown win over Senior
BILLINGS--Billings West came into Saturday's matchup as arguably one of the best teams in all of AA, as they went to the Palace at the Park and paid the Lady Broncs a visit. The Golden Bears finished the first quarter with a 21-8 lead behind Kourtney Grossman and Layla Baumann.
Billings Central overcomes first half deficit in comeback win over Miles City
BILLINGS--Miles City started off strong in the first half, but a big second half from Central lifted them over the Cowboys. Miles City got out to a 13-2 lead in the first half and went into the third quarter with a ten-point lead. The Rams offense answered the call in...
