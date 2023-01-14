ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Speakers for 2023 TEDxBillings announced

BILLINGS, Mont. - The speaker line-up for TEDxBillings in October has been announced. The event will be held Oct. 7 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Babcock and local voices along with TED Talks videos will be featured under the theme: Moving Mountains. The following is the line-up...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The Craftmanship of Montana Silversmiths

COLUMBUS, Mont. - From the costumes of the actors in Yellowstone, to athletes in the NFR Rodeo, you've probably seen the work of Montana Silversmiths before and just not realized it. We took a drive to Columbus, Montana, to see how they've established themselves as the leaders in the industry over the past 50 years.
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Chick-Fil-A makes it's big Billings debut

BILLINGS, Mont. - Thursday was the grand opening of the very first Chick-Fil-A in Billings, but there has been a lot of concern about traffic flow for the area. The Billings community showed their excitement and fortunately for them the lines and traffic weren't as bad as many expected. The...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rocky Mountain College women's basketball rolls over Montana State-Northern

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team kept up its pace near the top of the Frontier Conference with a 76-41 rout over Montana State-Northern on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With Carroll College's simultaneous 72-46 win over Montana Tech, the Battlin' Bears (15-5 overall, 7-1 Frontier) and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Late charge boosts No. 20 Rocky women over Montana Tech

BILLINGS — No. 20-ranked Rocky Mountain College opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 spurt and went on to rally past Montana Tech 60-48 Thursday night in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. The first-place Battlin' Bears (14-5, 6-1) trailed by two heading into the final 10...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings men's hoops' perfect league start ends at hands of Seattle Pacific

SEATTLE — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team's perfect start to conference play came to an end Saturday as Seattle Pacific defeated the Yellowjackets 72-59. MSUB (14-5 overall, 8-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had been amid the men's team's best start to a GNAC season since it joined the league for the 2007-08 season, but the Falcons (13-5, 8-1) held the Jackets to 5-for-29 (17.2%) 3-point shooting on the day to give the visitors their first GNAC loss of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
KULR8

Montana State Billings women slip past Simon Fraser in OT

BILLINGS — Aspen Giese made the second of two free throws with four seconds left in overtime Thursday night as Montana State Billings grabbed the lead and went on to edge Simon Fraser 69-67 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. SFU's Jessica Wisotzki missed a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
LODGE GRASS, MT

