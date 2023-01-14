Read full article on original website
Long Beach Police Find Missing Man, 79, Safe
A 79-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Long Beach was found safe. Thanh Van Nguyen went missing after last being seen around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Greenbrier Road, between Centralia Street and Harvey Way, according to Long Beach police. LBPD...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Seal Beach Shooting
A man was in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times near a residential complex in Seal Beach. Seal Beach Police Department officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Monday to 120 Old Ranch Road regarding multiple gunshots outside the gated community and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Seal Beach Police Shooting
A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported. “Officers contacted...
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Valencia Found
A 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in Valencia has been found. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen Sunday around 5:25 p.m. in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reported...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Being Injured in Pomona Hit and Run
A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
Authorities Tuesday identified a Ventura County man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Calabasas area. The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Las Virgenes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Raymundo Garcia, 21, of Oxnard died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood
A man found dead in his fire-damaged apartment in East Hollywood was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. Thursday extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek to ID Suspect in Slaying of Corona Man
An investigation was under way Wednesday to identify the suspect who gunned down a 27-year-old man on a Corona street. Stephen Desio of Corona was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cottonwood Court and Fullerton Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Sgt. Jason Waldon...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Alhambra
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
mynewsla.com
Garage Fire Burning in Eastvale
Firefighters are battling a garage fire that extended into the attic behind a home in Eastvale Wednesday evening. The blaze in the 6700 block of Heathgrove Drive, between Archibald and Harrison avenues, was reported at 7:06 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department. Ontario Fire Department firefighters are assisting in the...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Father
A 24-year-old Irvine man was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing his father. Tyler Bernard Shipper was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Shipper is accused of killing 69-year-old Bruce Shipper on Saturday, according to Irvine police. Police and firefighters were dispatched...
mynewsla.com
Women Snatch Shoes from Outlet in Inglewood; Pepper Spray an Employee
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20 p.m. Dec. 22,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend in Stanton
A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Stanton. Edgar Amezcua Navarrete was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Navarrete is accused of killing 22-year-old Serena Celeste...
mynewsla.com
South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter
A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison. Jose Francisco Aleman — who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 — pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.
mynewsla.com
LASD Deputy Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The deputy was eastbound on West...
mynewsla.com
Swift Water Rescue Mounted After Man Heard Shouting for Help in MoVal Channel
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip could not be found Monday following an extensive ground and air search. The swift water rescue was mounted about 10:25 a.m., initially in the area of Indian Street and...
