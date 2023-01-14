Read full article on original website
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole
The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint admits he named his daughter after character from Netflix show
Rupert Grint has admitted he named his daughter after a character from a very popular Netflix show. The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child back in 2020 with his long-term partner, Georgia Groome, and ever since then the pair have maintained a lot of privacy when it comes to their family life.
‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Worst’ Time She Had on Set: ‘This Must Be a Joke’
Emma Watson reflects on the 'Harry Potter' scene that she didn't enjoy filming at all. Which one was it?
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Says Archie and Lili Are Behaving Like He and Prince William Did: ‘I Get It’
Prince Harry told ITV in a Jan. 8 interview before his 'Spare' memoir hit shelves that he's seen his kids, Archie and Lili, behaving like and Prince William once did.
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
Prince Harry’s Disturbing Admission to Anderson Cooper: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones…But there’s definitely dragons”
I once asked Daniel Day Lewis if he was watching “Downton Abbey.” He replied, astonished: “No! Are you kidding! I always wanted to get away from the class system!”. And so now Prince Harry replied to Anderson Cooper’s question tonight on “60 Minutes” about his warring family by saying: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones!”
John Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86.Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow performers alike, with Rory Bremner describing him as “one of the greatest satirists”.The pair - alongside the late John Fortune, made up the trio of the iconic TV series Bremner, Bird and Fortune.Running between 1999 and 2009, it was nominated for numerous Bafta Awards across its 16 seasons.Bird’s impressive career, of course, stretches back further than the 90s.He was part of the satire boom in the Sixties and appeared regularly in shows including That Was The Week That Was.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Bird death: Rory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ and ‘modest’ comedianRory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ John Bird: ‘The most wonderful of minds’Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
