Crews respond to vehicle fire in Sparta area

TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is injured after a fire destroyed a vehicle in the Town of Leon.

The vehicle caught fire while in the woods, just a mile off Kale road.

“The only way to access the fire was with four wheel drive and our all wheel drive engine. Once we finally got to the vehicle it was fully engulfed– the occupants of the vehicle were out in the woods and were going to do some wood cutting,” Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold said.

The cause of the fire is not clear, but Arnold said it likely started in the engine and spread to the rest of the vehicle.

The car was a total loss.

Arnold said the department got the call while on scene for another fire in Sparta.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Fire Department and Sparta Ambulance responded at the scene.

