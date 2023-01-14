ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

MLK to JFJ: Justice for Jayland Symposium brings activists, community together

By Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

The annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in January is a time of reflection on the struggle for justice that activists such as MLK fought and died for in the mid-20th century. Injustices against the Black community that were so prevalent during King's time are also prevalent now, local activists said at a symposium Saturday, with Akron taking a seat on the national stage after last year's fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police.

The MLK to JFJ: Justice for Jayland Symposium was held at the Goodyear Theater in Akron, with two separate panel discussions moderated by the Rev. Mark Thompson of New York, host of the podcast "Make it Plain." With members of Walker's family in attendance, including his mother, Pamela, local and national leaders discussed MLK's legacy and topics such as how media depictions of police brutality can induce trauma for the Black audience.

Participants also discussed current issues in Akron, including the recent passage of Issue 10, the citizen-initiated referendum to establish a police oversight board. Panelists included Bobby DiCello, the attorney for Jayland Walker's family; NAACP President Judi Hill; Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville; activist Tamika Mallory; the Rev. Raymond Greene of The Freedom BLOC; and youth activist Lauren Goggins.

Following a short video featuring Greene highlighting The Freedom BLOC's mission to seek accountability in cases of police brutality, Thompson posed questions to the panelists before opening the discussion to audience members. Discussions were split into two sets of panelists, with DiCello and Hill featured in the first and Sommerville and Greene in the second.

Although DiCello did not divulge any new details about the investigation of Walker's June 27 shooting, he told the audience that "we don't have an investigator, we have teams of investigators; we don't have an idea, we have multiple ideas about what happened on that day; and we are aware of things that I wish I could share with you right now, but I can't."

"This case is right now in a state where we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the (Bureau of Criminal Investigations) report. We don't have any timetable for when that report is going to be issued," DiCello said.

While DiCello hopes the BCI report will allow for the indictment and prosecution of the eight officers involved in the shooting, he said he is also bracing for the possibility that the report will not show the need for prosecution.

"If that day comes we are going to ask every one of you to act," said DiCello. "But we're in a position right now where we're waiting, we're working. I can't share with you what we're doing, but I can guarantee you that the Walker family is in good hands and we're going to keep pushing for accountability on their behalf."

Echoing the push by local and national activists for accountability for Walker and his family, Hill discussed the importance of successfully navigating the Issue 10 initiative, which allows for civilian oversight of the Akron Police Department.

"Right now we have the Issue 10 implementation process moving forward. I believe that if you're an individual who believes in justice and wants to learn and grow and help the city grow, then you should apply, and we just want to encourage these individuals to apply to this oversight board," Hill said.

Saturday's symposium was part of the MLK "Power, Love and Justice" weekend series of events, which included a gospel concert Friday evening.

The MLK weekend activities conclude Monday with the Youth Day of Doing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at sites throughout Akron, including Joy Park and Mount Zion Baptist Church. It will feature opportunities for Akron youth to become involved with community service projects, as well as the chance to discuss the future of Akron and how they can become more involved and engaged.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: MLK to JFJ: Justice for Jayland Symposium brings activists, community together

Comments / 12

AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
4d ago

Now it brings those four people together it does not bring the community together you don’t compare with MLK

Reply(1)
13
S Spikes
4d ago

tell me lies,tell me sweet little lies - what a great song by Fleetwood Mack.

Reply
5
 

