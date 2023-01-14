ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA WR declares for 2023 NFL draft

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oN1ia_0kF6aCtN00
(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Jackson, a senior, still had a year of eligibility remaining despite arriving in Athens as a member of the class of 2018.

Jackson came up with a clutch catch in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and will end his college football career as a back-to-back national champion.

What was the best part about Jackson’s game? He was a reliable receiver, but most importantly, he could be trusted to return punts and kickoff at a high level.

The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver recorded 21 catches for 320 yards and no touchdowns in his final year as a Dawg. Jackson, who was a selfless player, had a career year in 2020. The former four-star recruit finished with a career-high 36 catches for 514 receiving yards and three touchdowns that season.

Jackson announced his decision to enter the draft via Twitter:

