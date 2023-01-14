ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate dies in Alameda County jail

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate’s death is being investigated after a 39-year-old man died inside Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Stephen Lofton was alone when he died inside his cell Tuesday night. Lofton had been arrested by Hayward Police Department officers four days earlier for allegedly […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation.  Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
richmondstandard.com

Richmond police patrol activity report Jan. 9-12

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 847 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting East Palo Alto police officer makes 1st court appearance

EAST PALO ALTO – A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face seven felony charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting an East Palo Alto officer in the foot during a traffic stop last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.Willie Wiley Jr., an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the shooting last Thursday after an officer pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue around 11 p.m. for not having a front license plate, according to the county District Attorney's Office.Wiley got out of the car and allegedly...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police searching for missing jogger

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said. The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan. “Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” […]
NOVATO, CA

