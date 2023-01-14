Read full article on original website
San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
Inmate dies in Alameda County jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate’s death is being investigated after a 39-year-old man died inside Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Stephen Lofton was alone when he died inside his cell Tuesday night. Lofton had been arrested by Hayward Police Department officers four days earlier for allegedly […]
SFPD arrest art gallery owner, seen on video hosing down homeless woman, on battery charges
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say they've arrested Shannon Collier Gwin, the man seen last week on video hosing down a homeless woman in front of his art gallery. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday announced her office had issued an arrest warrant for Gwin, 71, of San Francisco.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation. Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
Transgender activist and Deviants motor club member convicted of 2016 triple murder in Oakland
A San Jose woman and member of a motor club has been convicted of murdering a family in Oakland in 2016, according to a press release from the Office of the Alameda District Attorney.
2 at large after catalytic converter thefts, shooting at officers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was arrested and two remain at large after a group accused of stealing catalytic converters ran from police Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. SFPD said that one of the suspects shot at officers during the foot chase. Police recovered five catalytic converters and a gun. Officers responded […]
DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
richmondstandard.com
Richmond police patrol activity report Jan. 9-12
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 847 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
SF district attorney issues arrest warrant for art gallery owner seen on video hosing down homeless woman
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday announced her office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin, the man seen on video hosing down a homeless Black woman in front of his art gallery last week. Jenkins tweeted an update on the case to say...
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
Man accused of shooting East Palo Alto police officer makes 1st court appearance
EAST PALO ALTO – A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face seven felony charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting an East Palo Alto officer in the foot during a traffic stop last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.Willie Wiley Jr., an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the shooting last Thursday after an officer pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue around 11 p.m. for not having a front license plate, according to the county District Attorney's Office.Wiley got out of the car and allegedly...
Novato police searching for missing jogger
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said. The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan. “Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” […]
