SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO