Athens, GA

Photos: UGA football celebrates back-to-back national championships

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPQWC_0kF6ZiKg00

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated winning back-to-back national championships in Athens on Jan. 14. Georgia fans waited a long time after 1980 season to win another championship, but Dawg fans did not have to wait long after the 2021 championship.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Kelee Ringo, and more were on hand to celebrate the Bulldogs’ 65-7 national championship victory over TCU. Georgia players, coaches, and family all interacted with fans and eventually made it into Sanford Stadium.

A lot of elite recruits came to Athens for the championship parade.

What were the scenes like on the streets in Athens and in Sanford Stadium as Georgia celebrated another national title?

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikeW8_0kF6ZiKg00

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTS7L_0kF6ZiKg00
© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DF4T_0kF6ZiKg00

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLB4z_0kF6ZiKg00
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugQkx_0kF6ZiKg00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FwBg_0kF6ZiKg00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqTLK_0kF6ZiKg00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxjoS_0kF6ZiKg00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSUrl_0kF6ZiKg00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R39fJ_0kF6ZiKg00

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news

The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia in 2023?

The Georgia Bulldogs just completed another magical run to a second straight National Championship. It’s incredible what Kirby Smart has already been able to accomplish in Athens, and it deserves to be celebrated. Unfortunately, there is no time to be complacent for college football coaches. The best in the business are always looking towards next year, and Smart has a lot of things to figure out before the start of the 2023 season, beginning at quarterback.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA

On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
TOCCOA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

No racing at Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season

According to a post on the track’s Facebook page, there are no plans for racing at Georgia’s Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season. “I have decided it is time to retire and slow down a little,” said track owner Marty Lance in the post on Monday evening.
HARTWELL, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
iheart.com

Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
GEORGIA STATE
