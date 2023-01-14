Photos: UGA football celebrates back-to-back national championships

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated winning back-to-back national championships in Athens on Jan. 14. Georgia fans waited a long time after 1980 season to win another championship, but Dawg fans did not have to wait long after the 2021 championship.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Kelee Ringo, and more were on hand to celebrate the Bulldogs’ 65-7 national championship victory over TCU. Georgia players, coaches, and family all interacted with fans and eventually made it into Sanford Stadium.

A lot of elite recruits came to Athens for the championship parade.

What were the scenes like on the streets in Athens and in Sanford Stadium as Georgia celebrated another national title?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett

