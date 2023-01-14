‘Tri-State Open Chili Championship’ comes back to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The “Tri-State Open Chili Championship” cook-off happened this Saturday.

Hundreds of people were at the Rex Baxter Building to not only get some good chili but also support a good cause. The cook-off aims to help raise money for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

According to Tri-State Open Chili Championship organizer Millie Bingham, the competition had 125 contestants not only from the Panhandle, but also from Houston, Dallas, and more.

“It is called the Tri-State Chili Championship cook-off because the first three positions who win, will go on to Terlingua to compete in the International Chili Cook-Off in November. So, we are excited to see how many people have come out to help raise money,” said Bingham.

Bingham also mentioned that this event has allowed them to give back to Make-A-Wish North Texas every year allowing them to make a few children’s wishes come true.

“Their wishes can be anywhere from I would love a dishwasher for my mother, to of course Disney World. We are able, the last few years, to grant at least five wishes on the average of five thousand dollars a piece,” Bingham added.

World Famous 3 Guys Chili who is one of the contestants said, that they continue to compete every year because making chili is something they enjoy doing and it also allows them to support a good cause.

“We’ve been visiting this competition for about fifteen years, and competing for about 12 years. We do a regular which is pretty much a standard mix, and we also do one that is habanero based,” World Famous 3 Guys Chili added.

Another contestant competing, Gemma Mitchell said that her team has been participating in the event for 12 years.

“The Lions Club is a service organization as well and we are very much about helping out other service organizations because we all have to come together and it’s for a good cause. We deal with the children as well and we want to support each other and help out,” Mitchell said.

Bingham said that Tri-State Chili Championship would like to thank the community because without their support the event would not happen.