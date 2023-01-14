I don't understand all the labor shortages yet feds and state keep talking about low unemployment rates. Makes no sense unless we are being gaslighted about unemployment
I understand the labor issues. The operation of the post office however, is absolutely unacceptable. I won’t get mail for a week and a half or two weeks, then in one day I’ll have four different mail carriers deliver mail within hours of each other, sometimes minutes of each other. Mail carriers will drive by my mail box with the flag up and not stop to grab the mail in the box. How about engaging in the simple business technique of COMMUNICATING WITH YOUR CUSTOMERS!! How difficult is it to put a letter in the mail box explaining the situation and communicating a somewhat predictable delivery schedule? Simply communicating a predictable schedule based on labor, mail throughput, and capacity, even if it is a commitment to deliver once a week or twice a week for example, is better than customers having no idea when mail might be delivered.
