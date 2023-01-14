FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Fort Worth police officer back in 2018.Samuel Mayfield pled guilty Tuesday afternoon to the September 2018 murder of Officer Garrett Hull.When Mayfield pled guilty and was given his sentence, Hull's widow closed her eyes and nodded, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a press release.Hull was killed Sept. 14, 2018, during a confrontation with "a group of armed robbery suspects who had been targeting Hispanic-run bars," Sorrells said."Police had staked out the area where a robbery...

