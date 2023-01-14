Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Esko prevails over Denfeld while Superior falls to New Richmond
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko Boys’ Basketball hosted Duluth Denfeld who fell to the Eskomos 86-80. Esko’s Koi Perich and Mar’Naries Ferguson each put up 34 points. Across the bridge over at Superior High School the Spartan Boys’ Basketball team welcomed in...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history. This year’s plunge is...
northernnewsnow.com
PREP HOCKEY: East and Rapids boys get shutout wins; Mirage beats Gentry in 2021 State Title rematch
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Full slate of hockey in the Northland Tuesday night that had Duluth East and Grand Rapids boys picking up big shutout wins, while the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat Gentry 3-2 in overtime. A cross-town rivalry renewed with Duluth East shutting out Denfeld 4-0, meanwhile, Grand...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Figure Skating Club (DSFC) is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition at the DECC starting Friday. It also includes the Northland Compete USA Competition and Excel Series. The event is one of the largest non-qualifying competitions in the U.S. More than 500...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cable, Cloquet, Grand Rapids
Cable, WI- The American Birkebeiner will have its first-ever night race this winter. The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization is shining a light on silent symptoms during the reimagined Birkie Tour. The event will welcome all levels of skiers to the new trails at Mount Telemark. During the day racers can get to know the trails to prepare for a race beneath the stars. Races start at 6 p.m. and the two races are either the 20K or 10K races. Glow sticks will be provided!
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
northernnewsnow.com
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
northernnewsnow.com
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet. Updated: 20 hours ago. Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Head-On Crash With Semi Claims Life of Minnesota Woman
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of an elderly St. Paul woman near Hinckley over the weekend. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling west on Hwy. 23 in east-central Minnesota’s Pine County when her vehicle left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway. The Camry then collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
northernnewsnow.com
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom...
northernnewsnow.com
Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - A Duluth ballroom dance studio is opening its doors to anyone who wants to try out partner dancing this weekend. Simply Ballroom in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth hosts an open house once a month featuring local artists. This month, the artists are...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing the pregnant mother of his child. The assault happened in March 2022 in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood. Authorities say Anthony Holloway stabbed the then-pregnant victim as she was sleeping. She was also cradling...
northernnewsnow.com
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
northernnewsnow.com
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley. The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint...
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
northernnewsnow.com
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
DULUTH, MN. -- For some, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keep Moving Forward rally at the DECC brought on a bag of mixed emotions. “It makes me feel incredible because I know there are people out there who are looking out for me and people like me with the same skin tone,” said the emcee at the Keep Moving Forward rally Zelalem Oestreich.
