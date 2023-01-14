Read full article on original website
Esko prevails over Denfeld while Superior falls to New Richmond
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko Boys’ Basketball hosted Duluth Denfeld who fell to the Eskomos 86-80. Esko’s Koi Perich and Mar’Naries Ferguson each put up 34 points. Across the bridge over at Superior High School the Spartan Boys’ Basketball team welcomed in...
PREP HOCKEY: East and Rapids boys get shutout wins; Mirage beats Gentry in 2021 State Title rematch
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Full slate of hockey in the Northland Tuesday night that had Duluth East and Grand Rapids boys picking up big shutout wins, while the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat Gentry 3-2 in overtime. A cross-town rivalry renewed with Duluth East shutting out Denfeld 4-0, meanwhile, Grand...
Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Figure Skating Club (DSFC) is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition at the DECC starting Friday. It also includes the Northland Compete USA Competition and Excel Series. The event is one of the largest non-qualifying competitions in the U.S. More than 500...
Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins. Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45. While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating...
Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history. This year’s plunge is...
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
City by City: Cable, Cloquet, Grand Rapids
Cable, WI- The American Birkebeiner will have its first-ever night race this winter. The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization is shining a light on silent symptoms during the reimagined Birkie Tour. The event will welcome all levels of skiers to the new trails at Mount Telemark. During the day racers can get to know the trails to prepare for a race beneath the stars. Races start at 6 p.m. and the two races are either the 20K or 10K races. Glow sticks will be provided!
City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in the Northland. Updated: 18 hours ago. Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon...
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
DULUTH, MN. -- For some, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keep Moving Forward rally at the DECC brought on a bag of mixed emotions. “It makes me feel incredible because I know there are people out there who are looking out for me and people like me with the same skin tone,” said the emcee at the Keep Moving Forward rally Zelalem Oestreich.
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - A Duluth ballroom dance studio is opening its doors to anyone who wants to try out partner dancing this weekend. Simply Ballroom in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth hosts an open house once a month featuring local artists. This month, the artists are...
Governor Evers visits Superior during Budget Listening Session Tour
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Tuesday night, people in Superior got a chance to tell their governor, face-to-face, what issues are most important to them and what they’d like to see him do about it. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited UWS for one of his listening sessions he’s...
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February. The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom. They’re asking attendees to bring...
Restaurants and bakeries resisting price increase due to egg shortage
The Chequamegon Area Choir is looking for new members.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley. The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint...
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing the pregnant mother of his child. The assault happened in March 2022 in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood. Authorities say Anthony Holloway stabbed the then-pregnant victim as she was sleeping. She was also cradling...
