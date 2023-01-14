ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will DC's cherry blossoms come early this year?

It is not your imagination if you think it's been a warm kick-off for 2023! So warm in fact that some people are seeing a few of the trees down at the Tidal Basin starting to show signs of flowering.
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Here is Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s full Inaugural address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore became Maryland's first Black governor Wednesday and delivered his inaugural address outside the State House in Annapolis. "Good afternoon, Maryland, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the honor you have bestowed upon me and Aruna. President Ferguson, Speaker Jones, and Members...
MARYLAND STATE
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC teens address gun violence, mental health at Youth Summit

WASHINGTON - The 3rd annual D.C. Youth Summit, held Wednesday night, gave the District’s young people a chance to talk straight to city leaders about problems in their communities and their ideas for solutions. D.C. Girls Coalition, D.C. Action, and other youth advocacy organizations facilitated the conversation with representatives...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lawmakers to hold hearing on Maryland 529 savings account issues

MARYLAND - Maryland lawmakers are calling for answers after hundreds of parents say they could not access funds in their Maryland 529 college savings account to pay for school expenses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities, said they are well aware of the...
MARYLAND STATE
Governor Wes Moore announces additional cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state’s agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
Wrestling star Jay Briscoe, 38, killed in Delaware car crash, state police say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jay Briscoe, a professional wrestling star and Sussex County native, has died at the age of 38, according to the Ring of Honor wrestling company. Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, formed the 13-time reigning championship tag team "The Briscoe Brothers" with his brother Mark, and was part of the Ring of Honor company for over two decades.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Wyoming legislators propose bill to phase out EVs by 2035

Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill in Cheyenne that could phase out electric vehicles by 2035, to protect a state economy largely fueled by gas and oil. Titled, "Phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035," the bill is sponsored by state Republican senator Jim Anderson and supported by senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader, as well as state House Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson, also Republicans.
WYOMING STATE

