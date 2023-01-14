Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule
The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately. Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers. So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard Game
The Dallas Cowboys' kicker, Brett Maher, had a rough game in their wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing his first four extra-point attempts. Mercifully, he made his fifth attempt, but his performance was still a cause for concern for the Cowboys' fanbase.
WTRF
Former WVU WR to officiate DAL-TB Wild Card game
When the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field Monday night inside Raymond James Stadium, a trip to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs will be on the line. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be making his 48th start in the postseason. Staring back at him well...
2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs
Six more picks were cemented after the weekend’s results.
What the NFL Playoffs bracket looks like after Wild Card Weekend
The 2022-23 NFL Playoffs bracket is set after the field of teams was trimmed to eight over Wild Card Weekend. With the top-seeded teams in each conference — the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, this year — earning the right to play the lowest-seeded team to advance to the Divisional Round, the bracket isn’t truly in place until the first six teams are gone.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Divisional Round TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams,...
Early Look at NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines
The NFL divisional-round matchups are set. See the opening odds for all four games: Giants vs. Eagles, Cowboys vs. 49ers, Bengals vs. Bills, and Jaguars vs. Chiefs.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
