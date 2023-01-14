Read full article on original website
WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy Bell Jr.’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double made the difference for the Mountaineers in front of their home crowd.
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s contest against KU...
Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”
Quick Hits: Huggins on opportunities and return flight home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins virtually met with members of the media Monday afternoon. His team, coming off a fifth-straight loss on Saturday, now turns its attention to No. 14 TCU. But before fully turning their attention to the Horned Frogs, the...
WVU men’s hoops vs. No. 14 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s difficult schedule continues Wednesday as another Top 25 team comes to Morgantown in the form of Number 14 TCU. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
Chad Scott named West Virginia offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has named its next offensive coordinator. And his name is Chad Scott. West Virginia’s running backs coach has been elevated to the role of offensive coordinator, according to a release by the program on Monday. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and...
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men’s basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by...
