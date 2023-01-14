MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”

