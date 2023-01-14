ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso city manager announces retirement, new city manager to begin in 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso City Council announced Wednesday that current City Manager Warren Lehr will retire in March 2024. The city council accepted his retirement in Tuesday night's city council meeting. During the meeting, the council also extended an offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett to...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa advocates, police weigh in on youth crime and outreach

TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The Tulsa advocates NewsChannel 8 spoke with Wednesday all agreed that preventing youth crime in the community will take a village of people who are willing to make a difference. The most recent example of youth crime was a drive-by shooting Sunday morning near Yale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'It just feels amazing': Ribbon cut on Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions. like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events, and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

UnitedHealthcare coverage now accepted at Saint Francis Health System

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UnitedHealthcare members who received a letter in December from Hillcrest Healthcare stating that UnitedHealthcare Medicare Insurance would no longer be accepted in 2023 can breathe a sigh of relief. Oklahomans enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans now have in-network access to Saint Francis Hospitals, providers,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Family of Tulsa County District Attorney speaks on mental health impacts

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his family are hoping to turn attention into action. Their family was put under the spotlight back in September after Tulsa police said Kunzweiler's middle daughter, Jennifer, stabbed her father multiple times. TPD said Kunzweiler's daughter was experiencing a...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

'It is amazing': Tulsa celebrates annual MLK Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — TULSA, Okla. (KTUL)— Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Monday for the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. NewsChannel 8 was the broadcast partner for the parade moderated by our own John Hayes, as well as members...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK

