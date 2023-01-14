Read full article on original website
KTUL
Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
KTUL
Owasso city manager announces retirement, new city manager to begin in 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso City Council announced Wednesday that current City Manager Warren Lehr will retire in March 2024. The city council accepted his retirement in Tuesday night's city council meeting. During the meeting, the council also extended an offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett to...
KTUL
Tulsa advocates, police weigh in on youth crime and outreach
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The Tulsa advocates NewsChannel 8 spoke with Wednesday all agreed that preventing youth crime in the community will take a village of people who are willing to make a difference. The most recent example of youth crime was a drive-by shooting Sunday morning near Yale...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
KTUL
Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
KTUL
Chief Hoskin receives key to City of Muskogee at MLK Day Parade, Celebration
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was presented with a key to the City of Muskogee during this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Celebration on Jan. 16. Chief Hoskin joined with Councilors of the Cherokee Nation Mike Dobbins, Julia Coates, and...
KTUL
Victim helps Tulsa police track down man suspected of possessing stolen truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen truck. On Jan. 17 around 5 p.m., TPD received a call saying a citizen was following his stolen red Ford F250. The caller told police he was behind the stolen truck on Admiral between Memorial...
KTUL
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
KTUL
'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
KTUL
2 from Woodward seriously injured in Tulsa County crash after trailer detaches from truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people from Woodward were seriously injured in a Tulsa County crash on Jan. 15 just past 7 p.m. A 36-year-old Tulsa man was driving with his 55-year-old passenger in a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a trailer eastbound on US-412 in Sand Springs when the trailer came off the hitch and traveled across the median.
KTUL
'It just feels amazing': Ribbon cut on Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions. like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events, and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
KTUL
Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
KTUL
UnitedHealthcare coverage now accepted at Saint Francis Health System
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UnitedHealthcare members who received a letter in December from Hillcrest Healthcare stating that UnitedHealthcare Medicare Insurance would no longer be accepted in 2023 can breathe a sigh of relief. Oklahomans enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans now have in-network access to Saint Francis Hospitals, providers,...
KTUL
Family of Tulsa County District Attorney speaks on mental health impacts
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his family are hoping to turn attention into action. Their family was put under the spotlight back in September after Tulsa police said Kunzweiler's middle daughter, Jennifer, stabbed her father multiple times. TPD said Kunzweiler's daughter was experiencing a...
KTUL
'It is amazing': Tulsa celebrates annual MLK Day Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — TULSA, Okla. (KTUL)— Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Monday for the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. NewsChannel 8 was the broadcast partner for the parade moderated by our own John Hayes, as well as members...
KTUL
6-year-old Tulsa boy with brain tumor surprised with free trip to Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Baking Memories 4 Kids is a nonprofit that provides children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families, with an all-expense paid dream vacation to Orlando, Fla. Children will go for one week and be free to enjoy life as a kid. These trips give...
KTUL
Pedestrian killed in Osage County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a collision in Osage County. On Jan. 16 just before 10 p.m., a 39-year-old Sand Springs man was traveling on State Highway 97 just north of Sand Springs in a 2017 Chevy Silverado. Troopers are...
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
