MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions. like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events, and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO