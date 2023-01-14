California residents are assessing the damage after a series of storms battered the state in recent weeks. The weather caused power outages, flooding and landslides and killed at least 20 people. And the rainfall also tested California's water infrastructure. In central California, multiple homes flooded over the weekend when levees were breached. We called Jay Lund, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, to ask if the state's thousands of miles of aging levees can hold up against the pressures of climate change.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO