Heavy storms have been taxing California's levees. Are they up to the task?
California residents are assessing the damage after a series of storms battered the state in recent weeks. The weather caused power outages, flooding and landslides and killed at least 20 people. And the rainfall also tested California's water infrastructure. In central California, multiple homes flooded over the weekend when levees were breached. We called Jay Lund, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, to ask if the state's thousands of miles of aging levees can hold up against the pressures of climate change.
How climate change is impacting New England's snowplow drivers
New England winters are known for being cold and snowy, but climate change means that's shifting, and this winter is no exception. New Hampshire Public Radio's Mara Hoplamazian took a ride recently with someone feeling the impact from climate change - a snowplow driver. MARA HOPLAMAZIAN, BYLINE: Harold Davis keeps...
Sheriff offers new details on Goshen shooting as the search for suspects continues
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and shot and killed them in a brazen attack in a rural Tulare County town that left six dead, the sheriff said Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the teenager was fleeing the violence early...
Tulare County Sheriff: 6 shot, killed in ‘horrific massacre’
GOSHEN, Calif. – Six people were shot and killed at a home in the small community of Goshen early Monday. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux described the shooting as a “horrific massacre” that happened just before 4 a.m. Six people, including a 17-year-old and her baby were killed.
