Get a year of HBO Max for $30 off before The Last of Us debuts

Image: HBO

This weekend, one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2023 will premiere on HBO. The Last of Us is a faithful adaptation of the PlayStation 3 post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. As with every HBO original show, The Last of Us will also be available to stream on HBO Max when it bows this Sunday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. If you aren’t already subscribed, HBO Max is currently offering a tempting discount.

For a limited time, you can get one year of the HBO Max ad-supported plan for $69.99. That’s $30 off the standard price of $99.99 a year. Once the year runs out, you’ll automatically roll over to the then-current subscription price, unless you cancel first.

In order to take advantage of this deal, click this link and use the promo code PSTLOU.

Providing you don’t mind watching ads (or paying for a streaming service that has a penchant for randomly deleting hundreds of episodes from its library), this is a solid deal. HBO Max With Ads costs $9.99 a month, which adds up to around $120 after 12 months.

Meanwhile, HBO just raised the price of its monthly ad-free plan from $14.99 to $15.99. It marks the very first price hike since the launch of HBO Max in 2020. The yearly price for the HBO Max ad-free plan stayed put at $149.99 a year.

“The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the plot synopsis from HBO. “In this action-adventure series, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”