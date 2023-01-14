Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"
This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said.
Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system
About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
U.S., German defense ministers meet as differences emerge over tanks for Ukraine
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will press Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said, as the two countries remained at loggerheads over the issue.
Ukrainian official among 14 killed in chopper crash
Officials are investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, and at least one child, near the capital city of Kiev Wednesday. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.
S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the small Gulf nation this week.
Australia 'deeply troubled' by Chinese espionage case
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is "deeply troubled" by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun
U.N. peacekeepers find mass graves in DRC amid spike in militia violence
U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have found mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians in the African nation's northeastern province where officials say residents face militia violence daily.
Report: Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin
MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — Droughts, flooding and a shrinking Lake Chad caused in part by climate change is fueling conflict and migration in the region and needs to be better addressed, a report said Thursday. Human rights group Refugees International called for the issue to be central...
COVID-hit Chinese factories eye gradual recovery after Lunar New Year break
SHENZHEN, China, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Christian Gassner, whose furniture components factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen had a dismal end of 2022 amid COVID-19 outbreaks, is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
Russian founder of cryptocurrency exchange arrested in Miami, accused of dealing with dirty money as part of "high-tech axis of crypto crime"
Washington – The founder and senior executive of cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested on Tuesday in Miami and charged with directing the company to knowingly transmit funds derived from cybercrimes and other illicit activity, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, is accused...
U.S. launching pilot program to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
Washington — The Biden administration is set to announce on Thursday a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world, three people briefed on the announcement told CBS News. The State Department initiative,...
Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove key member of his new government over tax evasion
Jerusalem — Israel's top court ruled Wednesday that a senior member of premier Benjamin Netanyahu's newly formed government cannot serve as minister due to a recent tax evasion conviction. The decision was slammed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, which vowed to push ahead with controversial measures that would weaken the Supreme Court and its power to strike down legislation.
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0