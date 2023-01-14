ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
CBS News

Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"

This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
Reuters

Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said.
CBS News

Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system

About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.
FORT SILL, OK
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
CBS News

Ukrainian official among 14 killed in chopper crash

Officials are investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, and at least one child, near the capital city of Kiev Wednesday. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.
WGAU

S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the small Gulf nation this week.
WSB Radio

Report: Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin

MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — Droughts, flooding and a shrinking Lake Chad caused in part by climate change is fueling conflict and migration in the region and needs to be better addressed, a report said Thursday. Human rights group Refugees International called for the issue to be central...
CBS News

Russian founder of cryptocurrency exchange arrested in Miami, accused of dealing with dirty money as part of "high-tech axis of crypto crime"

Washington – The founder and senior executive of cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested on Tuesday in Miami and charged with directing the company to knowingly transmit funds derived from cybercrimes and other illicit activity, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, is accused...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove key member of his new government over tax evasion

Jerusalem — Israel's top court ruled Wednesday that a senior member of premier Benjamin Netanyahu's newly formed government cannot serve as minister due to a recent tax evasion conviction. The decision was slammed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, which vowed to push ahead with controversial measures that would weaken the Supreme Court and its power to strike down legislation.
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy