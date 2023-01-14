ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Three Fort Worth men arrested near border with undocumented immigrants found in trunk

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDj2W_0kF6XYWi00

Three Fort Worth men were arrested near the Mexico border trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants in their trunk, according to KDFW.

The men, whose names have not yet been released, were stopped by a Texas state trooper on US 277 in Val Verde County, KDFW reported. The men would not say if anybody was in the trunk while speaking to the trooper. The driver was put in handcuffs, and the two passengers tried to run away but were caught when the trooper used his Taser on one of them.

KDFW reported the trooper found two undocumented immigrants, a handgun and meth in the trunk. The driver has been charged with smuggling of persons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon. The passengers are charged with evading arrest.

The undocumented immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, according to KDFW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Police in Texas Warning Us About ‘Jugging’

Sadly, we live in a world in which you've always got to be watching your back. According to the McKinney Texas Police Department, Texans need to be aware of a crime called "jugging", which you could fall victim too if you're not paying close attention. The McKinney PD report they've...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft

In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
Silence DoGood

Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and Handgun

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. Fox 4 reports these arrests happened on Wednesday when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County. While the trooper was talking with the driver, he asked if anyone was in the trunk, but the driver would not give him an answer.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
552
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy