Three Fort Worth men arrested near border with undocumented immigrants found in trunk

Three Fort Worth men were arrested near the Mexico border trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants in their trunk, according to KDFW.

The men, whose names have not yet been released, were stopped by a Texas state trooper on US 277 in Val Verde County, KDFW reported. The men would not say if anybody was in the trunk while speaking to the trooper. The driver was put in handcuffs, and the two passengers tried to run away but were caught when the trooper used his Taser on one of them.

KDFW reported the trooper found two undocumented immigrants, a handgun and meth in the trunk. The driver has been charged with smuggling of persons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon. The passengers are charged with evading arrest.

The undocumented immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, according to KDFW.