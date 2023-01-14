ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

2-time champion Azarenka beats Zhu Lin at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka made it back to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 by beating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that began late Sunday night and ended at nearly 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

