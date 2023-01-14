Read full article on original website
PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Holds Organizational Meeting For 2023
The Pettisville Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, January 9th, 2023. The meeting started off with the board’s organizational meeting that began at 7:00 p.m. The board first moved to elect a board president and vice-president. Brent Hoylman was elected president and Scott Rupp was elected vice-president.
North Central School Board Reprimands School Treasurer
The North Central Board of Education has reprimanded the school treasurer, baseball, and golf coach Eric Smeltzer. This all took place following an executive session at the districts previous meeting held on Monday, January 9th. The vote that took place following the board meeting saw a 4-1 decision to issue...
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Appointed To Fill Vacant Seat
OATH OF OFFICE … Rachel Garcia was sworn in at the January 16, 2023 Stryker Village Council meeting to fill the vacant seat made open by the resignation of Kim Feehan. Garcia said she “wants to see Stryker grow, especially with more events that are family oriented.” (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Jeff Slattery Takes Over As Superintendent At Four County Career Center
NEW SUPERINTENDENT … Mr. Slattery is the seventh superintendent in the 54-year history of the Career Center. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Four County Career Center (FCCC) started the new year with a new superintendent following the retirement of Tim Meister. On January 3, Jeff Slattery took the reins and is...
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Annual Reports From Police & Fire Departments
POLICE REPORT … Lt. Jon Roberts gave the Pioneer Police Department report to council at the January 17, 2023 as the chief is on vacation. The department was commended for the excellently done annual report which councilors had all received that night. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Pioneer Village...
NSCC Launches “Be BOLD” Adult Education Pathways
Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College is now enrolling for its first “Be BOLD” cohort starting this fall, which is an adult (25+) learner program that includes hybrid courses (combining online and in-person) with evening options in an accelerated format. Business-related courses will be among the...
Archbold Rotarians Hear About “Welcome Back Home Initiative”
DEVELOPING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTY … Fulton County and Archbold economic development teams showed Archbold Rotarians how they are helping county businesses identify and recruit Fulton County high school graduates for positions that are available. The database includes about 5,000 of the estimated 12,500 Fulton County graduates since 2000 who work and live outside of Fulton County. From left: Ellie Oyer with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Jim Wyse, Archbold economic development director; Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; and Ruth Baumgartner with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. The program was arranged by Jim Wyse. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
High School Sports Roundup For January 17, 2023
PAULDING – Delta (6-8) took control of the battle of the Panthers by taking a 26-6 lead at halftime en route to a 51-17 win. Delta’s Khloe Weber topped all scorers with 19 and Grace Munger added seven buckets and a free throw for 15. DELLTA (51) -Weber...
Van Wert City Council approves tax breaks for Beer Barrel development
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council met in a special session Thursday night to approve legislation pertaining to the planned Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill in the Towne Center Shopping Center. Midway West Properties, LLC, the company that is developing the new restaurant in the old Aarons Rental...
Village Of Swanton Reveals Updates To Memorial Park
Memorial Park on South Main Street in Swanton recently got a facelift and is ready to provide area children with tons of interactive fun. In 2018, Swanton Village Council approved moving forward with a Master Plan for Memorial Park beginning in 2019. Poggemeyer Design Group was brought in to help...
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
James Grieser (1942-2023)
James Kelly “Jim” Grieser, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at CHP Hospice on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1942 to Howard and Lavina (Merillat) Grieser in Wauseon, Ohio. Jim was a graduate of Wauseon High School, Class of 1962 and later...
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Cloyce Nofziger (1941-2023)
Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 Cloyce Jay Nofziger went home to be with Jesus. Nancy, his wife of almost 54 years, was holding his hand when he passed at home in his “easy boy” recliner as he liked to refer to it. On December 17, a mass of...
Harold Haack (1951-2023)
Harold C. Haack, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance, after a brief illness. Harold had worked at American Storage in Napoleon for the last several years. He was born in Fulton County on July 14, 1951, the son...
Richard Kepler (1941-2023)
Richard Lee Kepler, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio passed from this life peacefully at his home on January 6, 2023, following the effects of a long illness. He was born on February 1, 1941, the son of the late Chester and Mildred (Nihart) Kepler. He graduated from Edgerton high School...
Area Churches Open Bible Quiz Season
TOP 3 TEAMS IN FIRST MEET OF 2023 … The four highest scoring teams, representing four different churches, all quizzed five times in the January 15 Bible Quiz meet. In the front row: King’s Cross, Defiance, team members are Preston Nofziger scoring 175; Jeremiah Gibson, 125; Stephen Delgado, 110; and William Nofziger 175. Second row: Eastland Baptist, Bryan, team members: Grace Sheldon, 115; Elijah Sheldon, 50; Cael Neilson, 135; Malaki Neilson, 140; and Faith Sheldon 125. Third row: Central Mennonite, Archbold, team members: Kira Murillo, 90; Eve Crossgrove, 150; Natalie Schmucker, 30; Adelynn Nafziger, 90; Katelyn Hancock, 10; and Janae Murillo, 150. Back row: Pettisville Missionary, Pettisville, team members: Cooper Roth, 90; Zander Stamm, 175; Bekley Stamm, 110; and Brianna Norr, 50.
Donald Ailiff (1958-2023)
Donald L. Ailiff, age 64, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. Donald was a US Army veteran. He loved fishing, playing poker and having fun with friends. Donald L. Ailiff was born on October 30, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Wayne and...
Clarabell Badenhop (1934-2023)
Clarabell Henrietta (Plassman) Badenhop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Clarabell was born November 28, 1934 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Ernest and Clara (Marksch) Plassman. She was baptized December 16, 1934 at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Deshler...
Tiffany Fivecoate (1984-2023)
Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 11, 1984, and raised in Pioneer by parents Tom and Jammie Richmond. Tiffany graduated from North Central High School in 2002 where she participated in cheerleading and softball, as...
