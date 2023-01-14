Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
Black Ice Could Be Blamed For Fatal Crash On Highway 138 Wednesday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person killed and one person injured in a crash due to suspected black ice Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The incident took place at about...
paininthepass.info
Driver Killed On Southbound I-15 In Victorville On Sunday Have Been ID
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Monday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Victorville on Sunday. Malik Gamble, 27-year-old a resident of San Bernardino. CHP and Victorville Fire Department received calls of a crash....
vvng.com
Fatal crash on I-15 in Victorville near Mojave Drive shuts down freeway
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A fatal crash on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Victorville closed all lanes Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. The crash was reported on the southbound 15 freeway near the Mojave Drive offramp, and involved a single vehicle that was driving recklessly prior to the incident, the California Highway Patrol logs reported.
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼
The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
foxla.com
Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, the department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
