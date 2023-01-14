ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Ice Could Be Blamed For Fatal Crash On Highway 138 Wednesday Morning

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person killed and one person injured in a crash due to suspected black ice Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The incident took place at about...
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Killed On Southbound I-15 In Victorville On Sunday Have Been ID

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Monday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Victorville on Sunday. Malik Gamble, 27-year-old a resident of San Bernardino. CHP and Victorville Fire Department received calls of a crash....
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Fatal crash on I-15 in Victorville near Mojave Drive shuts down freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A fatal crash on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Victorville closed all lanes Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. The crash was reported on the southbound 15 freeway near the Mojave Drive offramp, and involved a single vehicle that was driving recklessly prior to the incident, the California Highway Patrol logs reported.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼

The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
