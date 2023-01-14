ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
polksports.com

Polk drops narrow decision to Hendersonville, thumps Patton

Polk County may not earn an automatic berth to the state 2A dual team wrestling playoffs this season. But the Wolverines showed Tuesday the continued growth in their program that has them on the cusp of doing so. Polk dropped a narrow 39-36 decision at Hendersonville, the Wolverines suffering their...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
polksports.com

Brevard slips away late to foil Polk’s victory hopes

As has often been the case in this most frustrating of seasons for Polk County, the Wolverines had a very good shot Tuesday to score a much-needed win. Unfortunately, as also has too often been the case, Polk just needed a few more good shots to make that victory happen.
BREVARD, NC
polksports.com

Fourth-quarter defense helps Polk JV girls claim first win

Polk County’s girls junior varsity earned its first win of the season Tuesday, shutting Brevard down in the final minutes to claim a 31-27 victory at Polk. The Wolverines improved to 1-3 with the win. How it happened: Polk County led much of the first half, but Brevard rallied...
POLK COUNTY, NC
polksports.com

Wolverines find scoring touch in second half to subdue Blue Devils

Bailey Staton crashed to the floor as her layup sailed high onto the left side of the backboard, then dropped gently through the rim as the referee’s whistle sounded. Basket, foul, start of a wild few minutes that ultimately led to a Polk County victory. Staton’s three-point play sparked...
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

McDowell Co. man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Cannon took a chance on a $30 scratch off ticket - a chance that paid off well. The lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. On Wednesday - he claimed his prize at lottery...
MARION, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
majorleaguefishing.com

Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee

SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community

The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25

South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy