Read full article on original website
Related
polksports.com
Polk drops narrow decision to Hendersonville, thumps Patton
Polk County may not earn an automatic berth to the state 2A dual team wrestling playoffs this season. But the Wolverines showed Tuesday the continued growth in their program that has them on the cusp of doing so. Polk dropped a narrow 39-36 decision at Hendersonville, the Wolverines suffering their...
polksports.com
Brevard slips away late to foil Polk’s victory hopes
As has often been the case in this most frustrating of seasons for Polk County, the Wolverines had a very good shot Tuesday to score a much-needed win. Unfortunately, as also has too often been the case, Polk just needed a few more good shots to make that victory happen.
polksports.com
Fourth-quarter defense helps Polk JV girls claim first win
Polk County’s girls junior varsity earned its first win of the season Tuesday, shutting Brevard down in the final minutes to claim a 31-27 victory at Polk. The Wolverines improved to 1-3 with the win. How it happened: Polk County led much of the first half, but Brevard rallied...
polksports.com
Wolverines find scoring touch in second half to subdue Blue Devils
Bailey Staton crashed to the floor as her layup sailed high onto the left side of the backboard, then dropped gently through the rim as the referee’s whistle sounded. Basket, foul, start of a wild few minutes that ultimately led to a Polk County victory. Staton’s three-point play sparked...
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Cannon took a chance on a $30 scratch off ticket - a chance that paid off well. The lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. On Wednesday - he claimed his prize at lottery...
Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
majorleaguefishing.com
Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee
SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
thejournalonline.com
Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25
South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
Comments / 0