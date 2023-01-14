ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge

By Hope McAlee
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYAPr_0kF6WUJh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Saturday that Officer Kenno Carlos was charged with misdemeanor theft after an internal investigation.

On Wednesday morning, a Knoxville Police Department employee reported missing property from his locker. The department’s investigation found that Officer Carlos entered the locker room while on duty in the early hours of Wednesday morning and walked out with the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd1UZ_0kF6WUJh00
Officer Kenno Carlos (Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel talked with the press Saturday morning where he called the actions of the 27-year veteran “unacceptable.”

Third man arrested on charges from Fifth Ave. Shooting

“Obviously, it’s very frustrating. It’s a breech of of our trust. It’s a breech of the public’s trust, and it’s behavior that we will not tolerate at the Knoxville Police Department.” Noel said. “We have standards. We have a code of ethics. We have a code of conduct and he violated that.”

According to the incident report notes that a duty belt, a flashlight, a baton, a baton holder, handcuffs and a handcuff case, cone spray and a spray holder, a radio holder, a multi tool, a pocket knife, gloves, and a pair of Reebok duty boots were taken from the locker.

The narrative from the incident report states a cadet notified a sergeant that items were missing from his locker Wednesday morning. The cadet normally changes clothes in the locker room, leaving most of his equipment in the locker, but when he returned Wednesday after leaving his gear in the locker Tuesday afternoon, he noticed several items were missing. The incident report says a the cadet’s ballistic vest was still hanging in the locker and his jacket was lying in the bottom of the locker.

Chief Noel said that Carlos was cooperative with the investigation and that when he was confronted, Carlos admitted to taking the items and took officers to his home where the items were.

Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation

According to a spokesperson for the department, Carlos was questioned by KPD Property Crimes investigators on Friday night and confessed to taking the property. Police say he was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.

The Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said that Carlos was was placed on paid administrative leave with his police powers suspended, effective immediately. Carlos has been with the the Knoxville Police Department since 1994.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker

A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO: Missing man found dead

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy