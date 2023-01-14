Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Gov. Moore’s inauguration draws thousands, including Eastern Shore citizens
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration drew spectators from across the state and the region. Folks from the Eastern Shore were also in Annapolis Wednesday morning to witness, and take part in, history. “I’m proud to be a Marylander, and days like this make me even more...
WMDT.com
Millville FD members honored
MILLVILLE, Del. – The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is honoring William Quillen as Member of the Year. Raymond Powell was also given the Louis B. Evans Firefighter of the Year Award. The awards were presented by the company’s president and past chief. We want to hear your good...
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
foxbaltimore.com
Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
Cape Gazette
Homeless shelter for women needed in Lewes area
I would like to thank Ms. Gail M. Jackson for her letter to the Cape Gazette in the Dec. 30 edition and for bringing the plight of our homeless sisters and brothers to its readership. At St. Jude the Apostle, we have found it both humbling and rewarding to see...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of two, including Sussex Co. pro wrestling icon
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Laurel. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same area. For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in its lane, crossed the center line, and crossed into the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500.
WGMD Radio
Residential & Commercial Building on Fire in Laurel
Laurel firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on East Market Street in Laurel. The first call came out just before 1am. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from a third floor residence above the 1 Chinese Restaurant and Dollar Bill$ Thrift Store with fire spreading through structure. Fire crews from Sussex, Kent and Wicomico Counties are on the scene along with paramedics. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
WMDT.com
CFES announces new scholarship fund, offers tax credit for donors
SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced a new funding opportunity to support students seeking a higher education. The new ‘Lower Shore Scholarship Fund’ is one of 200 scholarship funds the foundation offers. Those dollars will go directly to Salisbury University, Wor-Wic...
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Mayor selected as Secretary of Housing and Community Development
UPDATE (1/17/23, 7:45pm): As Mayor Jake day will be stepping down from his position as mayor, City Council President Jack Heath will be taking on the role of interim mayor. City Council Vice President Muir Boda will step into the President position, while councilwomen April Jackson will replace Boda. SALISBURY,...
WMDT.com
BayHealth expands offerings with new primary care facility in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – “We’re really trying to offer things that Sussex hasn’t necessarily had before and make it accessible and easy to reach,” Dr. Siegleman said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for BayHealth, as the healthcare system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new primary care facility in Harrington. “If someone has diabetes, heart failure, a bad leg, or even back pain, usually the first person they’re going to see is their primary care physician,” BayHealth Senior VP/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegleman said.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo underway
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
WDEL 1150AM
Three alarm fire in downtown Laurel
Firefighters from Delaware and Maryland worked several hours overnight on a three alarm commercial structure fire in Laurel. The fire was reported in a three story building on East Market Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Arriving units reported flames from the third floor and the...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council discusses redevelopment of alcohol dispensary structure, local business owners weigh in
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – “The dispensary is antiquated. We’re one of the last counties in the United States with a government run program to distribute beer, wine, and liquors,” Chambers said. Improving the current alcohol dispensary structure was the hot topic at the Wicomico County Council...
