Police investigating York County shooting incident
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
WGAL
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
local21news.com
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
Camp Hill Dad Nabbed For Bank Robbery By US Marshals
A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17. Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
Missing Lancaster Man Sought By State Police In York
A Lancaster County 38-year-old man has been missing for four days, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and has last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following day.He was a white 2008 …
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for vandalism suspects
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police (LBPD) are investigating an act of criminal mischief in the Lititz Springs Park area of the borough. According to police, they received a complaint of criminal mischief that occurred in the park. During the overnight hours between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, unknown suspects spray-painted portions of the band shell on another property located inside the park.
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
abc27.com
1 injured after shooting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
local21news.com
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
abc27.com
York County woman pleads guilty years after sons death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children years after the death of her son. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Leah Mullinix entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on the charge after the death of her two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
pahomepage.com
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. 5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Crews take defensive measures...
Man shoots at wife in parked vehicle, then chases her, causing a crash: Harrisburg police
After seeing his wife in a parked vehicle on Sunday morning, a man fired multiple shots at the car, hitting an occupant, Harrisburg police say. The accused gunman, identified as Erick Vazquez-Torres, was in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw his wife in a parked vehicle and approached it with a gun, police say.
PennLive.com
State police looking for man missing from central Pa. home
A York County man has been missing since the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said. Daniel Hesketh, 38, left his Red Lion home around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen around noon Saturday in Colerain Township, according to state police. State police said Hesketh is known to stay in the...
15-year-old charged after assault at Fairfield juvenile treatment center
A 15-year-old boy is charged as an adult after state police said he attacked a worker at Outside In School of Experiential Education in Fairfield. Anthony Jenkins is being held on $200,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, strangulation and related offenses. Troopers were called to the facility...
York County mother pleads guilty to endangering two-year-old more than four years after the boy's death
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3 p.m.: Leah Mullinix, the mother of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, who died in 2018 from a traumatic brain injury, pled guilty to one count of child endangerment on Wednesday. According to the York County Court of Common Pleas. Mullinix will be sentenced on April 20,...
Pedestrian ID'd After Being Found Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was struck dead in the 400 block of Loudon Street and in the area of Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in th…
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
