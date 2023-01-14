ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27 News

Police investigating York County shooting incident

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Camp Hill Dad Nabbed For Bank Robbery By US Marshals

A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17. Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for vandalism suspects

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police (LBPD) are investigating an act of criminal mischief in the Lititz Springs Park area of the borough. According to police, they received a complaint of criminal mischief that occurred in the park. During the overnight hours between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, unknown suspects spray-painted portions of the band shell on another property located inside the park.
abc27.com

1 injured after shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

York County woman pleads guilty years after sons death

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children years after the death of her son. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Leah Mullinix entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on the charge after the death of her two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
FOX 43

Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. 5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Crews take defensive measures...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for man missing from central Pa. home

A York County man has been missing since the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said. Daniel Hesketh, 38, left his Red Lion home around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen around noon Saturday in Colerain Township, according to state police. State police said Hesketh is known to stay in the...
RED LION, PA

