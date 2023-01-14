Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
lebtown.com
Man shot during Monument Park argument; injury not life-threatening
A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an argument that took place in a Lebanon park, according to a Lebanon city police release. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
abc27.com
1 injured after shooting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police
Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
Man, woman dead after 2 central Pa. house fires
A 71-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died Monday after two separate fires in York County homes, authorities said. The woman was found dead at the scene of a blaze on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said she was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
Police investigating York County shooting incident
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
pahomepage.com
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. 5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Crews take defensive measures...
pahomepage.com
Dauphin County expected to approve volunteer first responder tax credit
Dauphin County commissioners are set to approve a tax credit for volunteer emergency first responders. Dauphin County expected to approve volunteer first …. Dauphin County commissioners are set to approve a tax credit for volunteer emergency first responders. Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system. SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
abc27.com
Deceased man identified after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
pahomepage.com
Coroner called to Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
Coroner called to Peach Bottom Township, York County …. Coroner called to Peach Bottom Township, York County fire. Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation …. Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation intensifies. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
Comments / 0