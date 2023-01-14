ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man shot, killed in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot in killed in Plum Orchard overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. The man was shot at least one time. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder in Lower Garden District

An early morning murder in New Orleans makes the 16th homicide in 17 days in the city. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates double shooting in Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

More than 400 vehicles stolen in New Orleans so far this year

Just weeks into the new year, more than 400 vehicles have been stolen in New Orleans, which amounts to an average of more than 23 vehicles each day. “I never thought it would never happen to me,” said Stephanie Foot, who had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday. “I was driving over to my boyfriend’s house, we were going to go get dinner in the French Quarter. After we left, we were walking back to my car and I realized my car wasn’t there.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

