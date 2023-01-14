Just weeks into the new year, more than 400 vehicles have been stolen in New Orleans, which amounts to an average of more than 23 vehicles each day. “I never thought it would never happen to me,” said Stephanie Foot, who had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday. “I was driving over to my boyfriend’s house, we were going to go get dinner in the French Quarter. After we left, we were walking back to my car and I realized my car wasn’t there.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO