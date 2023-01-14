Social Media Buzz: N’Faly Dante posterizes Kerr Kriisa with monster slam
N’Faly Dante is known for his dunks and rebounding prowess in the paint. But actually posterizing someone hasn’t been in the Dante highlight film.
Until now.
Dante stepped in front of a pass on the Oregon press and instead of passing it, the big 7-foot center decided to take a few dribbles and go right to the hoop. Unfortunately for Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, he happened to be in Dante’s way and there wouldn’t be any going around the defender.
Dante went through him and slammed it in Kriisa’s face to send the Matthew Knight Arena faithful into a frenzy. Just to add insult to injury, Kriisa was called for the blocking foul.
The play also sent social media into a frenzy.
The Highlight
https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614402118349385729
Hang it in the Louvre
https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614405061962260480
Young Shaq?
https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1614404321332072448
The lone shining moment
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1614400662225424386
Green Light takes notice
https://twitter.com/greenlight/status/1614401227995111425
The fact that it was on Kerr Kriisa is perfect
https://twitter.com/brauf33/status/1614401339999617025
Sports Center gets in on it
https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1614401198085529601
N'Faly Dante or Jordan Bell?
https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614399728334274560
A lot of dunking going on
https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614400532793413634
Push Notification Treatment
https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614404814439604229
