ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Social Media Buzz: N’Faly Dante posterizes Kerr Kriisa with monster slam

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

N’Faly Dante is known for his dunks and rebounding prowess in the paint. But actually posterizing someone hasn’t been in the Dante highlight film.

Until now.

Dante stepped in front of a pass on the Oregon press and instead of passing it, the big 7-foot center decided to take a few dribbles and go right to the hoop. Unfortunately for Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, he happened to be in Dante’s way and there wouldn’t be any going around the defender.

Dante went through him and slammed it in Kriisa’s face to send the Matthew Knight Arena faithful into a frenzy. Just to add insult to injury, Kriisa was called for the blocking foul.

The play also sent social media into a frenzy.

The Highlight

https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614402118349385729

Hang it in the Louvre

https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614405061962260480

Young Shaq?

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1614404321332072448

The lone shining moment

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1614400662225424386

Green Light takes notice

https://twitter.com/greenlight/status/1614401227995111425

The fact that it was on Kerr Kriisa is perfect

https://twitter.com/brauf33/status/1614401339999617025

Sports Center gets in on it

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1614401198085529601

N'Faly Dante or Jordan Bell?

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614399728334274560

A lot of dunking going on

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614400532793413634

Push Notification Treatment

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614404814439604229

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 5-star Kwame Evans encouraging Bronny James to visit Oregon

It’s hard to be any more in the spotlight as an unsigned high school basketball recruit than Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. Bronny plays at Sierra Canyon and is currently ranked No. 34 in the class of 2023 at 247Sports, but his recruitment has taken on a life of its own thanks to the celebrity status of his dad – who maintains his goal is to play with his son in the NBA. James has kept his recruitment process close to the chest, although Oregon – thanks in part to their Nike connection – remain a school squarely...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MBB Recap: Ducks blow out Cal 87-58 in must-win game on the road

I left Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday night wondering if the Oregon Ducks’ blowout win over the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats would mean anything. I questioned if the Ducks would use that victory as a jumping off point for the season, ready now to make a second-half run instead of turning around and flopping, much like they did previously against Arizona State. It appears that the momentum is currently in Eugene, as Dana Altman’s squad came out on Wednesday night and blew the doors off of a bad California Golden Bears team, winning 87-58. Of course, this is what was supposed to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's been a challenging NBA start for Johnny Davis

As a member of the Badgers last season, Johnny Davis was the recipient of the Big Ten Player of the Year award. The guard averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his sophomore season with Wisconsin. He was able to beat out the likes of Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey to earn the top honors in the conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors’ Steph Curry and Ty Jerome were impressed with emphatic dunk by Virginia’s Reece Beekman

Sometimes, you can come home. Such was the case Wednesday night for Ty Jerome, who made an appearance in Charlottesville for Virginia’s rivalry game with Virginia Tech. Jerome played for the Cavaliers, helping lead Virginia to the 2019 national championship title. Now with the Golden State Warriors, Jerome brought a well-known friend — four-time NBA champ and two-time league MVP Steph Curry — to his old stomping grounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: LSU point guard Justice Hill steps away from team for personal reasons

When the LSU Tigers took the court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night, there was one notable omission from the starting lineup: point guard Justice Hill. We got some clarity on Hill’s status during the game, and he has stepped away from the team for personal reasons, according to a report from The Advocate’s Sheldon Mickles. The senior transfer from Murray State (and originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, has started 16 of 17 games so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden State Warriors, other teams reportedly interested in trading for Celtics' Payton Pritchard

The dip in playing time for Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard has led to teams around the league asking about the former Oregon standout’s availability ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline per new reporting from MassLive’s Brian Robb. Included among those inquirers is the Celtics’ 2022 NBA Finals foe, the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released

One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy