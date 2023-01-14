Social Media Buzz: N’Faly Dante posterizes Kerr Kriisa with monster slam

N’Faly Dante is known for his dunks and rebounding prowess in the paint. But actually posterizing someone hasn’t been in the Dante highlight film.

Until now.

Dante stepped in front of a pass on the Oregon press and instead of passing it, the big 7-foot center decided to take a few dribbles and go right to the hoop. Unfortunately for Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, he happened to be in Dante’s way and there wouldn’t be any going around the defender.

Dante went through him and slammed it in Kriisa’s face to send the Matthew Knight Arena faithful into a frenzy. Just to add insult to injury, Kriisa was called for the blocking foul.

The play also sent social media into a frenzy.

The Highlight

https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614402118349385729

Hang it in the Louvre

https://twitter.com/OregonMBB/status/1614405061962260480

Young Shaq?

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1614404321332072448

The lone shining moment

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1614400662225424386

Green Light takes notice

https://twitter.com/greenlight/status/1614401227995111425

The fact that it was on Kerr Kriisa is perfect

https://twitter.com/brauf33/status/1614401339999617025

Sports Center gets in on it

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1614401198085529601

N'Faly Dante or Jordan Bell?

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614399728334274560

A lot of dunking going on

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614400532793413634

Push Notification Treatment

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1614404814439604229

