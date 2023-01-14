Bullhead City Fire Department crews including firefighters, from left, Nick Wilsey, Kerim Guleryuz, Matt Breen and Michael Oliver responded Monday about 10:30 a.m. to a garage fire in the 2500 block of Sundown Circle. Residents were able to evacuate the home and no one was injured, said Fire Marshal Barbie Barrett. The garage and its contents were destroyed, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO