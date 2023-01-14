Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Woman charged with animal cruelty
DOLAN SPRINGS — Images of filthy living conditions accompanid a Mohave County Sheriff's Office news release detailing the arrest of an alleged animal hoarder in Dolan Springs. Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, was arrested on Jan. 11 for failing to comply with directives to appear in court for citations involving...
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
Mohave Daily News
$200,000 of drugs allegedly found in bust
MOHAVE VALLEY — A Fort Mohave man is facing charges after Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission detectives reportedly seized $220,000 worth of illegal drugs last week. According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Blaise Joseph Militello, 24, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arson, criminal damage charged in elevator fire
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 11 at about 11:25 a.m., the Kingman Police Department (KPD) arrested Deonta Montez Willis, 35, of California on the felony charges allegedly pacing floor panels in an elevator in an office building in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. and setting them ablaze.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
knau.org
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bullhead City man
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult man from Bullhead City. Officials say 68-year-old Delevan Shipley was last seen driving to Kingman for a medical appointment around 2 p.m. Monday. He has a medical condition that requires daily treatment and his family is “very concerned” for...
12news.com
'No access to food or water': Dozens of dogs seized during animal hoarding investigation in Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Dozens of dogs have been seized from an “animal hoarding” situation in Mohave County after they were found in two homes where floors were “covered” with trash and animal waste, according to authorities. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Betty Lynne...
kion546.com
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
Mohave Daily News
Garage fire damages BHC home
Bullhead City Fire Department crews including firefighters, from left, Nick Wilsey, Kerim Guleryuz, Matt Breen and Michael Oliver responded Monday about 10:30 a.m. to a garage fire in the 2500 block of Sundown Circle. Residents were able to evacuate the home and no one was injured, said Fire Marshal Barbie Barrett. The garage and its contents were destroyed, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail
KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC police department to get a makeover
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Selberg Associates, Inc. is working to prepare a work plan and bid documents for the remodel of the Lake Havasu City Police Facility located at 2360 McCulloch Blvd. N. A professional services agreement totaling $261,550 was approved during the regular Lake Havasu City council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
8newsnow.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car, hit by another vehicle in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was killed in after crashing his vehicle and being struck by another, Nevada State Police (NSP) said. The crash happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 5 a.m. on southbound I-11, north of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. According to NSP, the driver of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals, experts competed in Slab-O-Rama
The smell of barbeque permeated Community Park last weekend in Bullhead City where locals and regionally competing experts tried to outcook one another in the Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge. It’s a qualifier to advance to the national finals in Kansas City. Photo by Dave Hawkins. The Rotary Club fundraiser features...
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Balloon Festival Set For This Weekend
The wait is almost over. The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is set to begin Thursday at noon and to run through Sunday at 3 p.m., at Lake Havasu Windsor 4, Lake Havasu State Park. There are some things Festival goers should know before they arrive to ensure a pleasurable...
Mohave Daily News
Woman killed in accident on Highway 95
FORT MOHAVE — One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck Thursday morning in Fort Mohave. The identities of those involved have not been publicly identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The fatality, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of what DPS described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mustang to be raffled for charity
Butch Meriwether is down to only 26 tickets for the raffle of his 2008 GT500 Ford Mustang. The beneficiary of the raffle is Luv of Paws, a domestic animal shelter and sanctuary located in Golden Valley. Meriwether started with 600 tickets and states that a winner will be drawn when...
